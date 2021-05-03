Jharkhand: Police Allegedly Beat Man To Death For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Norms

A 50-year-old man died after police allegedly beat him up for violating the lockdown norms under the Chauparan Police Station in Hazaribagh in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

When the deceased, identified as Chakkan Bhuiyan, was going to attend a function in Koyali Kalan village with his wife, the police allegedly started beating them with their batons, reported The New Indian Express.

The incident took place on Thursday when Chakkan and his wife stopped by a petrol bunk on the way to the function.

"All of a sudden, a police patrolling vehicle came and started beating us with their batons. Somehow my sister-in-law and I managed to run away from there, but my brother, who was sitting in the back seat, was caught," said the deceased's brother Shankar Bhuiyan.

He also said that the police didn't ask questions and started beating him. According to the report, police hit his body with their batons and told them to leave the place. "While hitting his body with their batons, they were shouting - get out of here, get out of here."

"After my brother fell unconscious, people from the neighbouring places gathered there, and he was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way," added Shankar Bhuiyan.

The agitated crowd took to the streets and blocked the road demanding the suspension of the policemen involved after the incident.

The villagers returned home only after an assurance was given by the DSP to probe the incident.

The local police have denied any such incident and said the dead body had no injury marks. "Let the postmortem report come to us, everything will be clear," said the officer in charge of Chauparan Police Station.