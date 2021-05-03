Singer Sonu Nigam, Golfer Krishiv Teckchandani To Jointly Provide 2000 Oxygen Cylinders To COVID-19 Patients

The second wave of COVID-19 has been dreadful for the entire country. The COVID-19 infected patients are dying in masses while traumatising visuals are being surfaced from the crematoria and hospitals.

As the entire country battles to overcome the grasp of the virus, several companies, countries, NGOs and even celebrities have come forward to contribute in whatever ways possible for providing relief.

One such celebrity is renowned singer Sonu Nigam. In his initiative, he along with golfer Krishiv KL Teckchandani have come forward to help the victims of the deadly contagion by providing mobile oxygen supplies.

They have decided to provide two thousand and twenty-one mobile oxygen canisters for supplying oxygen to critical patients. These oxygen canisters can be used during emergencies when hospital beds are not available for critical patients or even be installed in ambulances for providing immediate oxygen support.



Krishiv KL Teckchandani at the age of 19 is already popular for donating his entire prize money to the blue-collar in the golfing community and even donating blood at a hospital in Mumbai. Sonu Nigam through his Instagram post urged everyone to stay strong and help others in whichever amount possible. "The times are difficult and we need to stand in solidarity to sail through this phase," said Sonu Nigam in his post, reported The Times Of India.



