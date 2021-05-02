J&K: In A First, Govt Dismisses Employee For Allegedly Involving In 'Anti-National' Activities

For the first time, the government of Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, terminated a government school teacher from service without holding any inquiry for allegedly involved in 'anti-national' activities.

Idrees Jan, a teacher at Government Middle School, Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, has been dismissed from the service, said the government order (No 400-JK (GAD) of 2021) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), reported Deccan Herald.

"….., the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Idrees Jan, Teacher," the order reads.

While Article 311(2) says, no government employee shall be dismissed or removed or "reduced in rank" except after an inquiry. Its sub-section C says this clause will not apply "where the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the State's security, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry".

Accordingly, the LG dismissed the teacher with immediate effect.

In April, the J&K government had announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor government employees that are allegedly involved in 'anti-national' activity. The STF compiles records of such employees and refers them to the committee constituted on July 30 last year.

There have been several complaints that the government employees, who were allegedly involved in 'anti-national' activities during street protests, were neither booked nor were FIRs allowed to be filed against them.

Taking note of the situation, the J&K government constituted a panel in July last year to study and recommend cases for dismissal of their services.

According to the reports, social media activities of employees, even under a fake identity, would also fall in the category of anti-national activities.