Jharkhand: Three Men Allegedly Gang-Rape 50-Yr-Old Woman, Injure Her Private Parts

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Jharkhand's Chatra district, Jharkhandlive.in reported.

चतरा के हंटरगंज में महिला से गैंगरेप में पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला शौच के लिए घर से निकली थी तब तीन लोगों ने मिलकर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया।



उस महिला के घर सरकारी शौचालय बना हुआ है, लेकिन वो गोइठा टोकने के काम आ रहा है।देखिए पीड़िता के घर से ग्राउंड.... pic.twitter.com/sYWLcJpE9k — Seraj Khan (@serajk737) January 9, 2021

Two of the accused have been arrested by the police. A case has been filed under Section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place in the district's Kobna village late on Thursday.



The woman, in her police complaint, said that she stepped out of her house at around 10 pm when the accused abducted her and gang-raped her. She alleged that she was brutally injured her after the accused inserted a metal object in her private parts.

The woman was taken to a nearby community health centre from where she was referred to a government medical college in Bihar's Gaya district citing her critical condition.

The police said that the accused had an argument with the woman before they attacked her.

"After the incident took place, the police were informed in the morning and we have arrested two men," Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazaribagh Range Amol Homkar said. "One is absconding and will be arrested soon. The woman's private parts were injured."

"The name of the third accused and other details of the trio cannot be divulged at the moment as an investigation is on," the police officer said.

