Jharkhand: Cop Gives Electric Shocks On Private Parts Of 'Thief', Protests Break Out

A cop in Jharkhand's Medininagar allegedly gave electric shocks on the private parts of a person accused of theft to force him to confess to the crime. The incident sparked protests in Jharkhand's Palamu district on October 11.

The incident allegedly took place in Chainpur police station.

"We have received a complaint that Chainpur police station SHO Sumit Kumar had given electric shocks on the private parts of a person accused of theft. Medininagar SDPO Sandeep Kumar Gupta has been asked to investigate the matter. Strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true," Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said.

In the complaint, Rajnikanth Dubey, a resident of Sonpurwa village said that he was picked up by the cops on October 8 on suspicion of theft. Dubey alleged that he was thrashed and the SHO gave electric shocks on his private parts to make him confess to the crime.

Following the incident, Dubey said that he was hospitalised. Dr R K Ranjan, who had treated Dubey, confirmed that he received serious injuries on his private parts.

In the complaint, Dubey also alleged that upon failing to make him confess to the crime, the SHO released him on October 9 with threats of "dire consequences" if he told anyone about the incident.

The SHO, however, said Dubey was picked up for questioning in connection with a theft in his uncle Gopal Dubey's house on October 4.

On Sunday, demonstrators blocked the Medininagar-Garhwa road in Shahpur in Chainpur police station area for hours to protest against the incident. The blockade was lifted after the Medininagar SDPO reached the location and informed that the SP has ordered a probe into the matter.

