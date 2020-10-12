Shifting Metro Car Shed From Aarey Colony 'Unfortunate', Will Spike Cost By ₹4000 Cr: Devendra Fadnavis

Soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the scrapping of the Aarey metro car shed, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis called the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's decision "unfortunate".



On October 11, CM Thackeray announced that the Aarey metro car shed project will be shifted to government land in suburban Kanjurmarg. He also said that no cost will be incurred for the purpose.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who campaigned to save the trees, last month said that the protesters had fought for the future of the planet and that the rights of Adivasi communities that call Aarey home would be protected.

Aarey Saved! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 11, 2020

Reacting to the decision, the former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the decision was taken only to satisfy someone's ego which will increase the cost of the project by at least ₹ 4,000 crores.



"Unfortunate decision to shift Metro Car Shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and that too just to satisfy ego. This decision will increase the cost of the project by at least ₹ 4,000 crore and this cost escalation is assessed by the committee appointed by this Government," Fadnavis tweeted.

"Why such a huge burden just to satisfy someone's ego? Whom does the government want to suffer and for what?," he asked.

Ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena had opposed the project claiming it would affect the environment in the city's prominent green colony, also known as the lungs of Mumbai. The proposed car shed in Aarey had led to a massive row in September and October last year between environmental activists and the then BJP-ruled Maharashtra government, which wanted to raze 2,700 trees to build the shed.

"Some private individuals claimed their rights. The stay was requested to be withdrawn. The High Court wanted the amount to be deposited if the claims got settled in future. This amount was around ₹ 2,400 crore in 2015. What is the status of that case today? And if someone moves the Supreme Court, who will be responsible for the delay?" Fadnavis asked.



The opposition leader further said, "since the site in Kanjurmarg is a marshy land, it will require at least two years to stabilise it."

"In addition to this, all the previous tenders will have to be scraped and a new process will have to be followed. No DPR or feasibility report has been made for this site. This means that the Metro project, which would have been in the service of Mumbaikars just next year, has now been postponed indefinitely. ₹ 400 crore was already spent for Aarey CarShed, ₹ 1,300 crore wasted due to staying of the project and additional cost escalation of ₹ 4,000 crore?" he asked in another tweet.

Devendra Fadnavis questioned the government's "motive" behind "blocking the seamless journey of Mumbaikars" and claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is misleading Mumbaikars.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed the withdrawal of all cases filed against Aarey protesters.

