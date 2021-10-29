Jamshedpur: Train Returns To Tatanagar To Save Life Of Pregnant Women

The Indian Railways is in the news again, and this time it is for acting a Good Samaritan for the needy. The railway called back a train to the station after a few minutes of departure, but commuters travelling are not disappointed by the decision. On October 27, India Railways decided to roll back a train a few minutes after it left the Tatanagar Junction in Jharkhand to save the life of a pregnant woman.

According to reports, a woman passenger named Ranu Das delivered a baby in the Bhubaneswar bound Sampark Kranti Superfast Express train a few minutes after leaving the junction. On learning about this development, railway officials decided to bring back the train to the station so that the newborn baby and mother could be provided with medical help. The newborn and the mother were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur immediately after arrival at the station.

Senior Officials Decided To Bring Back The Train

"A woman who was pregnant, along with her family, was travelling to Odisha on the Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express train. When train officials heard about the delivery, they immediately informed the station. Senior officials at the station decided to take back the train to the Tatanagar station to rush child and mother to the nearest hospital for medical care," a railway official stationed at the Tatanagar junction said, as reported by News18.



"The senior officials decided to bring back the train because the next stoppage was two and half hours later. The newborn baby and her mother were immediately taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM) hospital for medical support. The hospital doctors told the officials that a bit more delay could have been risky for both the child and the mother. On contacting the doctors at the MGM hospital after a couple of hours, they informed us both child and mother are out of danger and are in good health," added the officer further.

'Thank you For The Support'

Ranu Das's mother said, "I thank the Indian Railway for their tremendous support. Soon after the train left Tatanagar station around four in the morning, my daughter started crying in labour pain and delivered her baby on the train. We pulled the emergency brakes. A few minutes later, RPF personnel came to the coach and enquired the reason."



"A few minutes later, we were informed that the train was being taken back to the station from where we were rushed to the hospital on an ambulance of the railway," she further added.



ALSO READ: Goa Govt Launches For Free Breast Cancer Screening Initiative For 1 Lakh Women At 35 Health Centres