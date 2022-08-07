From Farmer's Family To Holding 2nd Highest Constitutional Post: Meet Jagdeep Dhankar, 14th Vice President Of India

The Vice-Presidential election concluded on August 6, giving a new face to India's second highest constitutional post. Former governor of West Bengal, a senior advocate in the High Court of Rajasthan, and National Democratic Alliance's favourite pick, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been appointed as the 14th Vice President of India, succeeding Venkaiah Naidu.



Dhankhar, in the election, registered a comfortable win with 528 votes (72.8 per cent) in his account and defeated the opposition's pick Margaret Alva who received 182 votes. The Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, reacting to Dhankhar's win, said that the 528 votes were not from BJP and its alliance, indicating the crack in opposition, reported India Today.

Who Is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951, in a small village of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan to a farmer's family. He completed his primary education at Sainik School in Chhattisgarh and graduated from the University of Rajasthan with B.Sc and LLB. In 1979, he married Sudesh Dhankhar and had a daughter, Kamna.

Dhankhar associated himself with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate in 1979 and became a senior advocate in 1990 after the recommendation of the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan. He mainly practised in the Supreme Court of India and several High Courts of states. In 2016, he appeared in the SC for the Sutlej River water dispute on behalf of Haryana state, reported The Indian Express.

Political Career

He was also a member of parliament from 1989 to 91 in the 9th Lok Sabha from his native constituency, representing the Janata Dal. In 1993, he registered victory in the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) election from the Kishangarh constituency, making to the 10th legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. During his tenure as the MP, he also served as Parliamentary Affairs Minister of State in the Chandra Shekhar cabinet.

The president of India, on July 19, 2019, appointed Jagdeep Dhankhar as the governor of West Bengal. The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T. B. Radhakrishnan, administered his oath at the Raj Bhawan. Since his appointment, Dhankhar has been a vocal critic of the state government and the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. He had a consistent altercation with the state and remained in the headlines for his controversial statements.

After being nominated as the candidate for Vice-Presidential Elections 2022, he resigned from the governorship on July 17. He was projected as the 'Kishan Putra' (Farmer's Son) during the elections in which he registered a comfortable win with 72.8 per cent votes in his favour.

Also Read: CWG 2022: India's Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3 Gold