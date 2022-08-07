All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Farmers Family To Holding 2nd Highest Constitutional Post: Meet Jagdeep Dhankar, 14th Vice President Of India

Image Credit: Twitter/ Narendra Modi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

From Farmer's Family To Holding 2nd Highest Constitutional Post: Meet Jagdeep Dhankar, 14th Vice President Of India

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  7 Aug 2022 7:09 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The former governor of West Bengal, a senior advocate and NDA's favourite pick for the 14th Vice-Presidential election, Dhankhar, registered a win with 528 votes against the opposition's Margaret Alva, who settled with 182 votes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Vice-Presidential election concluded on August 6, giving a new face to India's second highest constitutional post. Former governor of West Bengal, a senior advocate in the High Court of Rajasthan, and National Democratic Alliance's favourite pick, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been appointed as the 14th Vice President of India, succeeding Venkaiah Naidu.

Dhankhar, in the election, registered a comfortable win with 528 votes (72.8 per cent) in his account and defeated the opposition's pick Margaret Alva who received 182 votes. The Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, reacting to Dhankhar's win, said that the 528 votes were not from BJP and its alliance, indicating the crack in opposition, reported India Today.

Who Is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951, in a small village of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan to a farmer's family. He completed his primary education at Sainik School in Chhattisgarh and graduated from the University of Rajasthan with B.Sc and LLB. In 1979, he married Sudesh Dhankhar and had a daughter, Kamna.

Dhankhar associated himself with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate in 1979 and became a senior advocate in 1990 after the recommendation of the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan. He mainly practised in the Supreme Court of India and several High Courts of states. In 2016, he appeared in the SC for the Sutlej River water dispute on behalf of Haryana state, reported The Indian Express.

Political Career

He was also a member of parliament from 1989 to 91 in the 9th Lok Sabha from his native constituency, representing the Janata Dal. In 1993, he registered victory in the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) election from the Kishangarh constituency, making to the 10th legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. During his tenure as the MP, he also served as Parliamentary Affairs Minister of State in the Chandra Shekhar cabinet.

The president of India, on July 19, 2019, appointed Jagdeep Dhankhar as the governor of West Bengal. The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T. B. Radhakrishnan, administered his oath at the Raj Bhawan. Since his appointment, Dhankhar has been a vocal critic of the state government and the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. He had a consistent altercation with the state and remained in the headlines for his controversial statements.

After being nominated as the candidate for Vice-Presidential Elections 2022, he resigned from the governorship on July 17. He was projected as the 'Kishan Putra' (Farmer's Son) during the elections in which he registered a comfortable win with 72.8 per cent votes in his favour.

Also Read: CWG 2022: India's Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3 Gold

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Jagdeep Dhankhar 
Margaret Alva 
Vice Presidential Election 

Must Reads

Unity On Display! Muslim Residents Help Transport Over 600 Kg Idols To Hill Top Temple In J&K
From Farmer's Family To Holding 2nd Highest Constitutional Post: Meet Jagdeep Dhankar, 14th Vice President Of India
CWG 2022: India's Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3 Gold
National Handloom Day: Celebrating Rich Indian Heritage From The Various States On 8th Edition
Similar Posts
National Handloom Day: Celebrating Rich Indian Heritage From The Various States On 8th Edition
Trending

National Handloom Day: Celebrating Rich Indian Heritage From The Various States On 8th Edition

The Logical Indian Crew
Varanasi-Mumbai Vistara Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Departure, Makes Emergency Landing
Trending

Varanasi-Mumbai Vistara Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Departure, Makes Emergency Landing

The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Husbands Replace Wives, Take Oath For Elected Women In Madhya Pradesh Panchayats
Trending

Shocking! Husbands Replace Wives, Take Oath For Elected Women In Madhya Pradesh Panchayats

The Logical Indian Crew
Law & Order Incidents In Kashmir Dropped By Over 88% Since Article 370 Abrogation: Police
Trending

Law & Order Incidents In Kashmir Dropped By Over 88% Since Article 370 Abrogation: Police

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 40,000 Foreigners Stayed Back In India After Their Visa Expiry In 2020: Home Ministry 
Trending

Over 40,000 Foreigners Stayed Back In India After Their Visa Expiry In 2020: Home Ministry 

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X