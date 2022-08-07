CWG 2022: India's Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3 Gold

The Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 have consistently maintained the Indian flag waving high in Birmingham. On day 9, Indian athletes closed their account with 14 more medals, taking India's medal tally to 40, which includes 13 gold, 11 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

After a rich medal haul in CWG 2022, the Indian wrestlers continue to register victory as Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen Sihag won gold in their respective categories. On the same line, Jasmine Lamboria (bronze, boxing), Pooja Gehlot (bronze, wrestling), Pooja Sihag (bronze, wrestling), Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (Gold, Para Table Tennis), Rohit Tokas (bronze, boxing), Priyanka Goswami (silver, athletics), men's lawn bowls team (silver) and other athletes bagged medals on Saturday (August 6).

Indian Wrestlers Led The Way To Gold

The Indian ace wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, defeated Nigerian Ebikewenimo Welson with a 10-0 score to clinch a gold in the men's 57 Kg finals. Vinesh Phogat defeated a Sri Lankan wrestler in the women's 53 Kg wrestling freestyle event to bag gold. Naveen Sihag also secured gold after defeating Muhammad Sharif Tahir of Pakistan in the men's 74 Kg finals.

Another hat-trick gold medal in Wrestling. Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men's freestyle 57 kg)🥇, Vinesh Phogat (Women's freestyle 53 kg)🥇and Naveen Kumar (Men's freestyle 74 kg)🥇.

Congratulations 👏👏👏#CWG2022 #B2022 #Cheer4India #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/I3Ir39skzF — Jitendra Khuntia (@ImJitendra_03) August 6, 2022

Other Winners On Day 9

The men's Lawn Bowls team has also achieved a historic victory by securing a silver in the men's four events. In the boxing event, Jasmine Lamboriya, Rohit Tokas and Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated their counterparts to settle for bronze.

Day 9 marked the highest ever medal haul by Indian athletes as 14 medals took India's rank to 5 in the CWG 2022 points table, reported NDTV Sports.

It doesn't seem to end a streak of medals as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth have entered the semi-final of badminton in their respective category, and the Indian women's cricket team has booked a place in the final game. The Indian men's hockey team also defeated South Africa by a 3-2 score to reach the finals. In Athletics, India's women's team also qualified for the 4x100m relay run final.

