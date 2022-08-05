CWG 2022: Sudhir Bags Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Murali Sreeshankar Settles For Silver On Day 7

Day seven for Indian athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022 ended on a high as India registered one gold in para powerlifting and a silver in the long jump event. After the weightlifters completed their terrific campaign with ten medals in the account, the focus shifted to other sporting events where India is seen creating history.



In the men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting, India's Sudhir left no stone unturned to bag a historic win.

In contrast, India's Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in the high jump event with the best jump of 8.08 m in the men's long jump. This makes it the first long jump silver for India in the history of CWG 2022. India's Mohammad Anees Yahiya competing in the same event finished at rank 5 with his best 7.97 m long jump.

Huge leap forward for India's CWG squad, as Murali Sreeshankar & Sudhir win historic medals in men's long jump & para powerlifting at #CWG



Medals in sports that are yet to capture mainstream attention are a very encouraging sign for India's sportspersons.



Incredibly proud! pic.twitter.com/U4yFbedUeI — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 5, 2022

In the men's welterweight category, India's Rohit Tokas has made a place in the semis. The Indian men's Hockey team is also not behind in the race as they have entered the semis after defeating Wales by a 4-1 score in the Pool-B round. Ace badminton players PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have also won their respective matches in the Badminton singles round of 32 matches, reported NDTV Sports.

India's Medal Tally At CWG 2022

Along with the progress of CWG 2022, the medal tally of India has reached 20, out of which six are gold, seven silver, and 7 are bronze medals. So far, India has managed to maintain its position in the top 10 in the points table. Assuring medals for India in the coming days, many athletes have entered the semis and final rounds. In athletics, Hima Das entered the women's 200 m semi-finals with a heated 23.42-second finish.

