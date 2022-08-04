All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CWG 2022: India Continues To Mark Victory With 5 Medals On Day 6 At Birmingham

Image Credit: Twitter/ JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

CWG 2022: India Continues To Mark Victory With 5 Medals On Day 6 At Birmingham

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  4 Aug 2022 6:34 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As India registered five medals on day six, the medal tally has reached 18, taking the country to rank seven in the Commonwealth Games 2022 points table.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Indian athletes continue to bring glory home on day six at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with five medals in different sporting categories. The country registered a historic bronze medal in squash singles, two bronze medals in weightlifting, one silver in judo, and one landmark bronze in the high jump, making the day a success.

As India registered five medals on day six, the medal tally has reached 18, taking the country to rank seven in the CWG 2022 points table. So far, the journey of weightlifters has been incredible, as they closed the session with ten medals.

The Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal made history by winning India's first bronze in singles. Ace player Tejaswin Shankar who wasn't even sure that he would be competing at the CWG 2022 due to the delay in his visa, made the nation proud by winning a first-ever bronze medal for India in the high jump, reported The Quint.

In the high jump event, Hamish Kerr of New Zealand and Brandon Starc of Australia secured gold and a silver medal, respectively. Tejaswin Shankar cleared the 2.22 m distance from the ground to settle for the bronze. Simultaneously, ace weightlifter Gurdeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh clinched bronze, taking India's medal count in the weightlifting event to 10 at CWG 2022.

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan defeated Sarah Adlington of Scotland to settle for the silver medal in the Judo women's 78-Kg category.

At the same time, squash star Saurav Ghosal defeated James Willstrop of England to register India's first-ever bronze medal since squash was added to CWG in 1998. He defeated Scotland's athletes with 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4 scores.

India's Winning Forecast

In the team events, India's women's hockey team defeated Canada by a 3-2 score to register a place in the semi-final. In cricket, the Indian women's team outclassed Barbados to take place in the semi-final with a 100-run defeat.

In the Boxing event, four Indian athletes defeated their counterparts to take place in the semi-final, assuring at least silver for the country.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur's Podium Finishes Takes India's Medal Tally Reaches 9

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
CWG 2022 
India At CWG 2022 
CWG Points Table 2022 

Must Reads

From Selling Vegetables To Winning Bronze At CWG, Lovepreet Singh's Inspiring Story Of Grit & Determination
My Story: 'As I Was Born To A Muslim Family, It's Natural That My Name Would Carry Its Identity'
Mental Health Matters! Know How This Delhi-Based Startup Is Creating Peer-To-Peer Support System
Meet The Pakistani Woman Food Delivery Agent Who Is Inspiring Others With Her Story
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X