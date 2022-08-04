CWG 2022: India Continues To Mark Victory With 5 Medals On Day 6 At Birmingham

Indian athletes continue to bring glory home on day six at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with five medals in different sporting categories. The country registered a historic bronze medal in squash singles, two bronze medals in weightlifting, one silver in judo, and one landmark bronze in the high jump, making the day a success.

As India registered five medals on day six, the medal tally has reached 18, taking the country to rank seven in the CWG 2022 points table. So far, the journey of weightlifters has been incredible, as they closed the session with ten medals.

The Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal made history by winning India's first bronze in singles. Ace player Tejaswin Shankar who wasn't even sure that he would be competing at the CWG 2022 due to the delay in his visa, made the nation proud by winning a first-ever bronze medal for India in the high jump, reported The Quint.

In the high jump event, Hamish Kerr of New Zealand and Brandon Starc of Australia secured gold and a silver medal, respectively. Tejaswin Shankar cleared the 2.22 m distance from the ground to settle for the bronze. Simultaneously, ace weightlifter Gurdeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh clinched bronze, taking India's medal count in the weightlifting event to 10 at CWG 2022.

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan defeated Sarah Adlington of Scotland to settle for the silver medal in the Judo women's 78-Kg category.

At the same time, squash star Saurav Ghosal defeated James Willstrop of England to register India's first-ever bronze medal since squash was added to CWG in 1998. He defeated Scotland's athletes with 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4 scores.

India's Winning Forecast

In the team events, India's women's hockey team defeated Canada by a 3-2 score to register a place in the semi-final. In cricket, the Indian women's team outclassed Barbados to take place in the semi-final with a 100-run defeat.

In the Boxing event, four Indian athletes defeated their counterparts to take place in the semi-final, assuring at least silver for the country.

