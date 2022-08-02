All section
Caste discrimination
CWG 2022: Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaurs Podium Finishes Takes Indias Medal Tally Reaches 9

Image Credit: Twitter/ Dr S Jaishankar 

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

CWG 2022: Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur's Podium Finishes Takes India's Medal Tally Reaches 9

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  2 Aug 2022 7:01 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The journey of Indian athletes in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 has been glorious so far. The trend of setting victory continues as Sushila Devi Likmaban clinches silver and Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur settles for bronze on day 4 of CWG 2022.

The journey of Indian athletes in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 has been glorious so far. Through their consistent efforts and dedication, the athletes have raised the Indian flag and national anthem on an international stage. The trend to mark victory continues at CWG 2022 as three more athletes on Day 4 have registered wins.

Judoka Sushila Devi (Silver- Women's 48Kg Category Judo), Vijay Kumar (Bronze-Men's 60Kg Judo), and Harjinder Kaur (Bronze-Women's 71Kg Weightlifting) took India's medal tally to 9, out of which three are gold, three silver, and three bronze. The performance of Indian athletes on an international stage has stunned everyone, and they have come out as a tough competition for other athletes from several countries.

Judoka Sushila Devi gave a neck-to-neck fight to the Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in the finals. The athletes didn't leave any opportunity to turn the match in their favor, taking the final round to the golden score period, where South African Judoka clinched gold by putting Sushila's shoulders on the mat, Times Now reported.

India Assured Of Many More Medals

India has made a historic comeback in the women's 'four' format of lawn bowls competition. By defeating New Zealand in the Lawn Bowls semi-final round, the women's team has made a place in the finale. This assures at least silver to India, which will become historic as India has never won such a medal at a lawn bowls competition.

Furthermore, the Indian badminton team also defeated Singapore in the Semi-final match, making a grand entry into the finale against Malaysia that assures at least silver. The Table Tennis men's team from India has also reached the final after beating Nigeria in the semis.

Also Read: India's Golden Run Continues: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Bags Gold In Men's Weighlifting, Sixth Medal At Birmingham

