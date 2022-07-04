All section
Here To Assist! ITBP Personnels Provide Oxygen To Over 50 Amarnath Pilgrims At High Altitudes

Image Credit: Twitter/ITBP_official

Trending
Here To Assist! ITBP Personnels Provide Oxygen To Over 50 Amarnath Pilgrims At High Altitudes

Jammu and Kashmir,  4 July 2022 6:41 AM GMT

With the Amarnath Yatra underway under high security on June 30, the ITBP personnel, till July 2, supplied oxygen support to over 50 pilgrims who fell sick due to lack of oxygen at high altitudes.

In what can be described as a life-saving effort, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, who are providing security duties of the Amarnath Yatra-2022, are also engaged in offering oxygen aid to all the needy pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage at high altitude points.

With the Amarnath Yatra underway under high security on June 30, the ITBP personnel, till July 2, supplied oxygen support to over 50 pilgrims who fell sick due to lack of oxygen at high altitudes, reported The Print.

The path to Mahaguns top (14,000 feet) along Sheshnag (12,324 feet) is frequented by ITBP troops, where numerous instances of breathlessness and high altitude effect are reported, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey was quoted as saying.

Providing Oxygen Support To Pilgrims

"Our men have been briefed to look for such pilgrims who show symptoms of breathlessness and high altitude sickness and we have put our medical assistance systems on high alert, as some of the pilgrims are suddenly showing such symptoms. The ITBP medics are there with oxygen cylinders and providing oxygen to the needy pilgrims. Their Blood Pressure is also checked," Pandey stated.

Casualties At Amarnath Yatra

Besides all this, the ITBP is also delivering first aid to all the pilgrims on the requirement and has also been surveilling the areas to keep an eye on the pilgrims who need any medical assistance. Furthermore, the ITBP officials are also carrying out the wounded to the hospital and evacuating them to the Sheshnag camp by carrying them on stretchers, revealed Pandey.

The ITBP has also been supplying such aid during the Amarnath Yatra over the years. In 2019, the ITBP personnel were reported creating a shield wall to prevent shooting stones to enable pilgrims to cross the dangerous landslide-prone zones and crossing bridges on overflowing flooding water bodies en route. Furthermore, they are also delivering oxygen to hundreds of needy pilgrims.

