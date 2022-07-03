All section
Caste discrimination
Commuters To Pay More Now! Taxi, Auto-Rickshaw Rides In Delhi Set To Be More Expensive Soon: Heres Why

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Commuters To Pay More Now! Taxi, Auto-Rickshaw Rides In Delhi Set To Be More Expensive Soon: Here's Why

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  3 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

All app-based aggregators had already made an increase in fare prices while there was no revision in the prices of taxis and auto-rickshaws, whose fares are regulated by the government.

Taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in Delhi are about to witness a hike as the suggestion to raise the three-wheeler charges for every kilometre is set to increase by ₹1.50. In contrast, the base fare in taxis for travelling would also increase by ₹15, officials revealed on July 1.

They also added that the proposal to hike the fares has been agreed upon in principle and will likely come up for cabinet approval in the next meeting, reported Business Today.

Why Another Raise In Taxi, Auto-Rikshaw Fare?

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister, has confirmed that the state government intends to raise the fares. As per officials, the hike in fares has become necessary amid the substantial increase in CNG prices. In April, the Kejriwal-led government formed a 13-member fare revision committee. This committee had recommended a ₹1 hike per kilometre for all three-wheelers and a hike of up to 60 per cent in fare of cabs. In May, it also submitted its report.

Furthermore, officials stated that the meter down charges would be increased to ₹30 instead of the previous base price of ₹25. After this, every kilometre will be charged at ₹11 instead of ₹9.50.

Regarding taxis, the meter down charges will go up to ₹40 instead of ₹25. Meanwhile, when it comes to non-AC taxis, the travel fare for every kilometre will be ₹17 per kilometre instead of ₹14, while in AC taxis, the fare will be revised from ₹16 to ₹20 per kilometre.

Fuel Price Hikes!

All app-based aggregators had already made an increase in fare prices while there was no revision in the prices of taxis and auto-rickshaws, whose fares are regulated by the state government.

The price of CNG has gone up to ₹75.61 per kg over the past six months, while it was around ₹52.04 on January 1 this year. The committee members had also travelled in taxis and auto-rickshaws to gauge the mood of the drivers before passing on its recommendations.

As per the officials, the committee had also considered other factors like consumer price index and competition with cab aggregators while making its recommendations.

