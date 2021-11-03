All section
IT Department Seized Rs 1000 Crore Assets Linked To Maharasthra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Photo Credit: ANI

IT Department Seized Rs 1000 Crore Assets Linked To Maharasthra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra,  3 Nov 2021 4:47 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-03T10:19:26+05:30check update history

Properties attached with Maharashtra Deputy CM worth Rs 1000 Crore have been sealed by the Income Tax (IT) department.

Under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988, The Income Tax Department seized all the unaccounted properties linked to the Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Properties are situated across Maharashtra Delhi and Goa as per the official's statement on November 2. The seized properties include a cooperative sugar factory, a resort located in Goa, an office located at Nirmal Tower, and a flat in Delhi.

Although an official statement regarding the details of the properties seized hasn't been issued, but Bhartiya Janata Party's Kirit Somaiya tweeted the details of the seized properties.

What Is The Buzz?

The whole case is linked with a tax search operation held last month at Pawar's house and relatives alleging all the properties under his son Parth Pawar and other assets owned by Ajit Pawar's sisters. All the properties worth more than Rs 1000 crore has been seized linked to Ajit Pawar's son and his relatives under the Prohibition Of Benami Property transactions Act of 1988. All the owners of these properties have been allotted 90 days duration from the income tax department to prove that these properties belong to their assets and have paid all the taxes till now.

Ajit Pawar Political Career

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar from 1991 has worked for 16 years elected as the chairman of the Pune District Co-operative Bank (PDC). After this, he was elected a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Baramati seat. He was re-elected 5 times from the same seat in the years 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. In November 2019, he was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Bengaluru Youth Arrested For Offensive Remarks Against Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Ajit Pawar 
maharashtra government 
NCPCR 
Sharad Pawar 
IT Department 

