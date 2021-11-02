Bengaluru Youth Arrested For Offensive Remarks Against Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

All section
Caste discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka,  2 Nov 2021

In the post, the accused and his friends carried a beer bottle in their car and took a photograph of the bottle with a caption claiming that he would "piss" on the actor's grave.

Bengaluru City Police's Cyber Crime Wing on Monday, November 1, arrested a boy for sharing an offensive post against late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who recently passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The boy allegedly had shared an offensive post on his Instagram handle with a beer bottle, as per reports in the Deccan Herald. As soon as the post went viral on different social media platforms, an individual who is associated with one of the political parties managed to draw the attention of the Bengaluru City Police by tagging them on a tweet that had the screenshot of the above-mentioned post.

What Was The Post?

In response, the city police acted instantly and forwarded the complaint to the cyber depart who immediately swung into action and arrested the accused. In the post, the accused and his friends carried a beer bottle in their car and took a photograph of the bottle with a caption claiming that he would "piss" on the actor's grave.

Bengaluru police had banned the sale of alcohol as a preventive measure to avoid any unwanted events taking place soon after the demise of the 46-year-old actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar: A True Legend

Apart from being one of the greatest actors in the Kannada film industry, Rajkumar was also known for his philanthropic endeavors. He had donated 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund last year to fight COVID. In 2019, he donated 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Natural Calamity Fund when North Karnataka was ravaged by floods.

Also Read: PM Modi's 'Panchamrit' Mantra To Fight Climate Action At COP26 Summit

