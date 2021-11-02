PM Modi's 'Panchamrit' Mantra To Fight Climate Action At COP26 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will reach net-zero emissions by 2070. This was one of the five big commitments he made on the nation's behalf, to alleviate climate change while delivering the national statement in Glasgow at the COP26 global summit.



Labelling the commitments as "panchamrit", India's gift to the rest of the world, Narendra Modi reiterated that the country is working tremendously hard on tackling climate change-related matters.

"India is the only country that is delivering in 'letter and spirit' on the Paris Declaration commitments on tackling climate change," PM Modi has been quoted as saying by India Today.

"So far, all climate finance promises have been empty ones. Developed countries must ensure 1 trillion dollar climate finance at the earliest. It is the need of the hour to put pressure on those countries that have failed to deliver on their promises about climate finance," he further added.

PM Modi also added how India is home to approximately 17 per cent of the world's population, which accounts for just about 5 per cent of total (greenhouse gas) emissions.

What are the five commitments PM Modi made at COP26?

1. By 2030, India to bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW

2. By 2070, India will achieve net-zero emissions

3. Come 2030, India will fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy

4. Come 2030, India will bring its economy's carbon intensity down to 45%

5. By 2030, India will reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions

Furthermore, PM Modi also gave out a call for a global movement for sustainable development at the event.

'Take Forward LIFE As A Movement'

"The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE, which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it is needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement," the PM said.

Speaking about the Paris Climate Agreement, Narendra Modi stated that he had no plans to add his own promise to commitments made by other countries.

The Indian Prime Minister also spoke about the Indian Railways' target of achieving net-zero emissions come 2030, along with the initiative by the Government of India, to reduce to 40 billion tonnes of emissions with the use of LEDs.

