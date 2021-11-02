All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modis Panchamrit Mantra To Fight Climate Action At COP26 Summit

Photo Credit: COP26 On Twitter

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi's 'Panchamrit' Mantra To Fight Climate Action At COP26 Summit

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  2 Nov 2021 5:08 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will reach net-zero emissions by 2070. This was one of the five big commitments he made on the nation's behalf, to alleviate climate change.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will reach net-zero emissions by 2070. This was one of the five big commitments he made on the nation's behalf, to alleviate climate change while delivering the national statement in Glasgow at the COP26 global summit.

Labelling the commitments as "panchamrit", India's gift to the rest of the world, Narendra Modi reiterated that the country is working tremendously hard on tackling climate change-related matters.

"India is the only country that is delivering in 'letter and spirit' on the Paris Declaration commitments on tackling climate change," PM Modi has been quoted as saying by India Today.

"So far, all climate finance promises have been empty ones. Developed countries must ensure 1 trillion dollar climate finance at the earliest. It is the need of the hour to put pressure on those countries that have failed to deliver on their promises about climate finance," he further added.

PM Modi also added how India is home to approximately 17 per cent of the world's population, which accounts for just about 5 per cent of total (greenhouse gas) emissions.

What are the five commitments PM Modi made at COP26?

1. By 2030, India to bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW

2. By 2070, India will achieve net-zero emissions

3. Come 2030, India will fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy

4. Come 2030, India will bring its economy's carbon intensity down to 45%

5. By 2030, India will reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions

Furthermore, PM Modi also gave out a call for a global movement for sustainable development at the event.

'Take Forward LIFE As A Movement'

"The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE, which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it is needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement," the PM said.

Speaking about the Paris Climate Agreement, Narendra Modi stated that he had no plans to add his own promise to commitments made by other countries.

The Indian Prime Minister also spoke about the Indian Railways' target of achieving net-zero emissions come 2030, along with the initiative by the Government of India, to reduce to 40 billion tonnes of emissions with the use of LEDs.

Also Read: Halloween Goes Wrong After Man Dressed As Joker Goes On Stabbing Spree In Tokyo

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
narendra modi 
COP26 
climate change 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X