Halloween Goes Wrong After Man Dressed As Joker Goes On Stabbing Spree In Tokyo

More than 17 passengers were injured after an individual, dressed as the Joker from Batman, went on a stabbing spree on a Tokyo train line on October 31. As per reports in Times Now, the 24-year-old man afterwards spread fluid all over the train and started a fire as well.

The entire incident took place on a Keio Line train running near Kokuryo Station in Tokyo's Chofu city, as video clips from the spot showed passengers scrambling to escape.





Police Catches 'Joker'

The police managed to arrest the suspected attacker on the spot and out of those who got attacked, a man believed to be in his 60s became unconscious and is in a severe condition after being stabbed.

Halloween Goes Wrong



"I thought it was a Halloween stunt," a witness has been quoted as saying by the Yomiuri newspaper while recalling the moment he witnessed other passengers running towards his train car in a panic. "Then, I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife," he added while stating that there was blood on the knife as well.

As per a female passenger, the attacker had carried out the act without showing any sort of emotion.

"He held a knife and started spreading liquid," she said. "He was committing this act without showing any emotion, just mechanically. I think that brought fear to everyone," she said.

Local media reports said that the suspect told authorities he wanted to kill people so he could be sentenced to death, reported BBC. The Joker is Batman's archenemy. The 2019 movie Joker starring actor Joaquin Phoenix, featured a violent scene where he attacks several men on a train after being repeatedly harassed by them. It is a crucial scene as it marks the beginning of the character's transformation into the Joker.

