OneWeb Satellites: ISROs Heaviest Rocket To Make Commercial Debut, Launch 36 Satellites On Oct 23

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Wikipedia

The Logical Indian Crew

OneWeb Satellites: ISRO's Heaviest Rocket To Make Commercial Debut, Launch 36 Satellites On Oct 23

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  16 Oct 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

LVM3, or Launch Vehicle Mark 3, is a three-stage rocket that consists of a cryogenic stage, a liquid propellant core stage, and two solid motor strap-ons. It can place four-ton satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits (GTO).

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) most giant rocket, LVM3, will launch 36 broadband satellites on October 23 from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh for the British startup OneWeb, ushering the launcher into the global market for commercial launch services.

ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3, or Launch Vehicle Mark 3, was earlier called the GSLV Mk III, or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

The Launch's Schedule

The launch of the "LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission" is scheduled for October 23 (midnight on October 22) at 0007 IST, according to the ISRO, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, reported NDTV.

The LVM3 is a three-stage rocket that consists of a cryogenic stage, a liquid propellant core stage, and two solid motor strap-ons. The cryo stage equipment bay (EB) assembly was completed. Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle, and final vehicle inspections are underway.

According to ISRO, the first LVM3-specific commercial launch is on demand via NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Additionally, it stated that the agreement with M/s OneWeb represents a historical turning point for NSIL and ISRO as LVM3 enters the international commercial launch services market.

The most recent rocket can place four-ton satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits (GTO).

Prior Announcement From ISRO

ISRO announced earlier this month that Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb), based in the United Kingdom, had signed two launch service contracts with NSIL, a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space and the space agency's commercial arm, to launch OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites on ISRO's LVM3, reported India Today.

The demands included a guarantee that OneWeb satellites would not be used for military purposes, as well as the withdrawal of the UK government as a shareholder in OneWeb. Bharti Enterprises of India is OneWeb's largest shareholder and investor.

Also Read: Environmental Conservation! South Central Railway Develops Miyawaki Plantation In Secunderabad

