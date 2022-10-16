All section
Caste discrimination
Environmental Conservation! South Central Railway Develops Miyawaki Plantation In Secunderabad

Image Credit- The New Indian Express

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Environmental Conservation! South Central Railway Develops Miyawaki Plantation In Secunderabad

Telangana,  16 Oct 2022 6:09 AM GMT

Miyawaki plantation or technique is touted to be a self-sustaining (after two years) dense urban forestry system. As part of the system, around 50 to 55 species of trees are grown in different ratios.

In another step towards its environmental conservation journey, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has developed an urban forest in the twin city area by setting up a Miyawaki plantation at Shanti Nagar Railway Colony in North Lalaguda in the Hyderabad city of Telangana.

In association with the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Say Trees Environmental Trust, the work is being undertaken in a phased manner.

20,000 Plants In Over 5,400 Square Metres

According to reports, a total of 4,300 square metres of the plantation has already been devised, while work in the remaining 1,100 square metres is under progress, reported The New Indian Express.

As many as 20,000 plants will cover an area of more than 5,400 square metres. Previously, SCR had developed a Miyawaki plantation in Gadwal and Nizamabad on 2,300 square metres of area with 8,500 plants.

The SCR General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the measures of the Hyderabad Division Team for utilising the area towards environmental protection. He called upon people to plant saplings in their residential sites as it is the need of the hour and encourage its growth so as to create a greener and safer environment.

What Is Miyawaki Plantation?

Miyawaki plantation or technique is touted to be a self-sustaining (after two years) dense urban forestry system. As part of the system, around 50 to 55 species of trees are grown in different ratios. Here, as native trees are grown, the chances of survival are close to 100 per cent.

Recently, SCR has given a special focus on the last mile connectivity projects & has completed and commissioned the entire doubling project with electrification between Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram - Narsapur; Gudivada-Machilipatnam & Bhimavaram - Nidadavolu for 221 Kms.

The SCR is one of the 19 zones of Indian Railways whose jurisdiction the zone is spread over the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. It has three divisions under its administration, which include Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded.

Also Read: Air Force Wives Welfare Association Sets Guinness World Record By Knitting Woollen Caps For Needy

