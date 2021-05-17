Trending

US Blocks United Nations Statement On Israel-Palestine Crisis

The Biden administration has also said that Israel is justified in self-defence in response to the rocket fire by Hamas, even when a de-escalation was asked for.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   17 May 2021 11:17 AM GMT
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rakshitha R
US Blocks United Nations Statement On Israel-Palestine Crisis

Image Credit: Soundar C/Twitter , Wikipedia

The United States, a primary ally of Israel, delayed the security council session of the United Nations from last week and hasn't shown little interest for a statement.

In addition to this, President Joe Biden has also made it clear that his administration is working behind the scenes and that a Security Council statement could backfire.

The Biden administration has also said that Israel is justified in self-defence in response to the rocket fire by Hamas, even when a de-escalation was asked for.

On Sunday, according to multiple media reports, China also voiced its regret that the US was blocking the United Nations council statement on Israeli-Palestinian violence as it urged for greater international effort to end the bloodshed.

"Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as reported by NDTV. "We call upon the United States to shoulder its due responsibilities," added Wang Yi.

There has been constant tension between Israel and Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank. In addition to this, things have escalated since the holy month of Ramadan in mid-April 2021, with several clashes between police and Palestinians. Peace talks have been in progress for the past 25 years, but no solution has been found till now.

Also Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Distribute 10,000 Packets Of DRDO's Anti-COVID-19 Drug

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rishab Shaju

Rishab Shaju

(Remote Intern)

A passionate, confident, and energetic student, I am a workaholic with an interest in the field of Broadcast Journalism. I always make sure to meet my deadlines and can work well under pressure. Other than journalism, I am also interested in the field of Psychology and Literature. Timeliness and honesty are the two most important factors that define me. If not journalism, I would want to be a professor or a social worker.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian