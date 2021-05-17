US Blocks United Nations Statement On Israel-Palestine Crisis

The United States, a primary ally of Israel, delayed the security council session of the United Nations from last week and hasn't shown little interest for a statement.

In addition to this, President Joe Biden has also made it clear that his administration is working behind the scenes and that a Security Council statement could backfire.

The Biden administration has also said that Israel is justified in self-defence in response to the rocket fire by Hamas, even when a de-escalation was asked for.

On Sunday, according to multiple media reports, China also voiced its regret that the US was blocking the United Nations council statement on Israeli-Palestinian violence as it urged for greater international effort to end the bloodshed.

"Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as reported by NDTV. "We call upon the United States to shoulder its due responsibilities," added Wang Yi.

There has been constant tension between Israel and Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank. In addition to this, things have escalated since the holy month of Ramadan in mid-April 2021, with several clashes between police and Palestinians. Peace talks have been in progress for the past 25 years, but no solution has been found till now.

