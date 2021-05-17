Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Distribute 10,000 Packets Of DRDO's Anti-COVID-19 Drug

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed anti-coronavirus drug will be launched today and over 10,000 doses shall be distributed to some hospitals in Delhi by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The drug, called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharma giant, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The drug is also approved by the country's drug regulator- Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The defence agency claims that a kind of pseudo glucose molecule in the drug stops the virus in its tracks. The medicine, which is designed specifically to treat COVID-19 patients, comes in powder form and can be taken with water, reported NDTV.

The medicine was found to be safe for COVID-19 patients in phase 2 trials, conducted between May and October last year. It was found to be effective in cutting short the hospital stays of the patients and reducing their supplemental oxygen dependence.

According to DRDO, the oral drug "can be easily produced and made available in plenty" being a "generic molecule and analogue of glucose".

India has been reporting over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths every day for the last few weeks.

