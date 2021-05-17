Trending

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Distribute 10,000 Packets Of DRDO's Anti-COVID-19 Drug

The drug, called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharma giant, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 May 2021 8:22 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Rakshitha R
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Distribute 10,000 Packets Of DRDOs Anti-COVID-19 Drug

Image Credit: NDTV

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed anti-coronavirus drug will be launched today and over 10,000 doses shall be distributed to some hospitals in Delhi by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The drug, called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharma giant, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The drug is also approved by the country's drug regulator- Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The defence agency claims that a kind of pseudo glucose molecule in the drug stops the virus in its tracks. The medicine, which is designed specifically to treat COVID-19 patients, comes in powder form and can be taken with water, reported NDTV.

The medicine was found to be safe for COVID-19 patients in phase 2 trials, conducted between May and October last year. It was found to be effective in cutting short the hospital stays of the patients and reducing their supplemental oxygen dependence.

According to DRDO, the oral drug "can be easily produced and made available in plenty" being a "generic molecule and analogue of glucose".

India has been reporting over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths every day for the last few weeks.

Also Read: Virologist Shahid Jameel, Head Of Genome Sequencing Panel, Steps Down As Chairman

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian