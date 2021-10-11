All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai: IRS Officer Found Guilty Of Corruption Sentenced To 4-Year Imprisonment By Special Court
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai: IRS Officer Found Guilty Of Corruption Sentenced To 4-Year Imprisonment By Special Court

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Tamil Nadu,  11 Oct 2021 4:09 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

According to reports, the accused officer along with his aide, R Sekar, was also slapped a fine of ₹6.1 lakh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An IRS officer from the 1992 batch was charged with corruption and sentenced to four years imprisonment by a special court for CBI cases in Chennai.

Along with the officer, R Sekar, who was the protector of emigrants in Chennai during the relevant timeframe, a travel agent was also found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison by the XI extra special court for CBI cases.

The duo was fined a total of ₹6.1 lakh. Sekar's wife, on the other hand, was acquitted of all charges.

Three Con Artists

In October 2009, the CBI charged Sekar, his wife, and Anwar Hussain, owner of M/s Classic Tours and Travels in Chennai, possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

As per the litigation, the convicts' wealth was 471 per cent greater than their known sources of income. It was claimed that Sekar and his wife conspired between January 2007 and July 2009 to amass ill-gotten wealth totalling ₹2.08 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income, as reported by The Times Of India.

Hussain had aided the acquisition and possession of the assets by the government official, and he was used as a conduit for the collection of bribes in the form of speed money for issuing emigration clearance.

Hussain's travel agency also served as a staffing agency, sending people all over the world.

To grant emigration clearance, Sekar asked for a fee ranging from ₹500 to ₹1000.

Sekar had been processing 350 to 400 applications each day while in the office. According to the prosecution, some of the bribe money was used to secure an engineering place in a college for the IRS officer's son.

After reviewing all of the evidence, Additional Judge A Thiruvenkata Seenivasan of the special court for CBI cases ruled that the prosecution had proven their case and sentenced the official and travel agency to a lengthy prison sentence.

Also Read: 28-Yr-Old Muslim Artist Gifts Lord Krishna Painting To Temple In Kerala

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
IRS Officer 
CBI 
Chennai 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X