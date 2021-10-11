Chennai: IRS Officer Found Guilty Of Corruption Sentenced To 4-Year Imprisonment By Special Court

An IRS officer from the 1992 batch was charged with corruption and sentenced to four years imprisonment by a special court for CBI cases in Chennai.



Along with the officer, R Sekar, who was the protector of emigrants in Chennai during the relevant timeframe, a travel agent was also found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison by the XI extra special court for CBI cases.

The duo was fined a total of ₹6.1 lakh. Sekar's wife, on the other hand, was acquitted of all charges.

Three Con Artists

In October 2009, the CBI charged Sekar, his wife, and Anwar Hussain, owner of M/s Classic Tours and Travels in Chennai, possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

As per the litigation, the convicts' wealth was 471 per cent greater than their known sources of income. It was claimed that Sekar and his wife conspired between January 2007 and July 2009 to amass ill-gotten wealth totalling ₹2.08 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income, as reported by The Times Of India.

Hussain had aided the acquisition and possession of the assets by the government official, and he was used as a conduit for the collection of bribes in the form of speed money for issuing emigration clearance.

Hussain's travel agency also served as a staffing agency, sending people all over the world.

To grant emigration clearance, Sekar asked for a fee ranging from ₹500 to ₹1000.

Sekar had been processing 350 to 400 applications each day while in the office. According to the prosecution, some of the bribe money was used to secure an engineering place in a college for the IRS officer's son.

After reviewing all of the evidence, Additional Judge A Thiruvenkata Seenivasan of the special court for CBI cases ruled that the prosecution had proven their case and sentenced the official and travel agency to a lengthy prison sentence.

