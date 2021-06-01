Irked By Ramdev's Allopathy Remarks, Doctors In Delhi Observe Black Day

The doctors in Delhi observed a black day on Tuesday, June 1, in protest against yoga guru Ramdev's remarks against allopathy.

Resident doctors in several hospitals wore black bands during office hours, while some also held placards demanding that the yoga guru apologise for his remarks, reported The Indian Express.

However, the services at the hospitals, however, were not hampered. Meanwhile, #ArrestQuackRamdev and #BlackDay were trending on social media amid the ongoing protests.

In a video that went viral, the yoga guru was heard calling allopathy a "stupid science".

"Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen," he said. Following this, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement, which he said he did.

Federation of Resident Doctors Associations (FORDA), who called for the protest, has demanded an unconditional public apology from him. Failure to do so would result in result in action against him under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, warned the federation.

Ramdev's remarks caused much controversy, with the Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association slapping a Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice on him. Earlier on May 26, a video of him challenging authorities to arrest him surfaced.

