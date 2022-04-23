Hate Train! IRCTC Initiates Probe After Distribution Of 'Propagandist' Newspaper On Shatabdi Express

A propagandist newspaper circulated in Shatabdi Express from Bengaluru to Chennai on April 22 triggered a massive controversy, instigating the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to initiate an inquiry into the matter. The Bengaluru-based print media, Aryavarth Express, has published an article titled, "Genocide of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, under Islamic rule needs to be recognised" and "UN should label Aurangzeb as perpetuator of holocaust like Hitler" on the front page of the newspaper.

A passenger who boarded Shatabdi Express raised concern over this communal issue and questioned the Indian Railways as she tweeted, "This morning I boarded the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express only to be greeted by this blatantly propagandist publication on every other seat - The Aryavarth Express. Had never even heard of it. How is allowing this???," as reported by The Hindu.

This morning I boarded the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express only to be greeted by this blatantly propagandist publication on every other seat- The Aryavarth Express. Had never even heard of it. How is @IRCTCofficial allowing this??? pic.twitter.com/vJq7areg8u — Gopika Bashi (@gopikabashi) April 22, 2022

Action Against Propaganda

The Chennai Divisional Railway Manager urged his Bengaluru counterparts to investigate the situation in response to the tweet. The DRM also stated that the magazine was not an authorised piece of literature to be distributed to passengers. It tagged IRCTC on its official Twitter account, requesting that it investigate the situation and take appropriate measures to ensure that such events do so not occur again.

IRCTC In Action

A South Western Railway (SWR) spokesperson replied, "We are looking into the problem." The following action was taken without any permission, and IRTC has been instructed to make sure sellers don't insert anything in the newspaper. The following motion was carried out without permission, as The IRCTC has been told to make certain sellers don't put anything in the newspaper, reported The Hindu.

The IRCTC, which has launched an investigation into the situation, has stated that individuals found to be culpable would face the consequences.

Later, IRCTC also stated in a tweet that the disputed newspaper was found as an insert inside ordinary, authorised publications and instructed the newspaper vendors to avoid similar inserts. Still, the passenger Bakshi replied to the tweet with a contrasting statement, "it was not an insert – it was on my seat when I boarded. Deccan Herald was on the next seat".

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt To Prohibit Use Of Loudspeakers At Religious Places Amid Azaan Row