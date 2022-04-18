Maharashtra Govt To Prohibit Use Of Loudspeakers At Religious Places Amid Azaan Row

The Maharashtra home department has opted to follow past court rulings banning the use of loudspeakers at religious places, despite scathing statements from MNS president Raj Thackeray on Azaan. The state administration will now require religious institutions to obtain authorization to use loudspeakers.



According to news agency ANI, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil would meet with the director-general of police today to tell him to inform all police commissioners and personnel of the decision. And Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Jayant Patil will also meet to address the state's law and order situation and the problem of the usage of loudspeakers in public areas.



Statement By Maharashtra Government

The government of Maharashtra does not want a chaotic situation in the state; as Jayat Patil stated, "We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state," reported by ANI.

Patil later stated that rules for the usage of loudspeakers in public areas would be released within the following 1-2 days.

Restrict Loudspeakers Or Face Consequences

The Nashik Police Commissioner had earlier issued an order mandating the use of loudspeakers at religious venues and gatherings.

The demand for the removal of loudspeakers was made by MNS president Raj Thackeray earlier this month, sparking a significant political scandal. Thackeray has requested that the Maharashtra government remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. Otherwise, his party will threaten and will perform Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques.

Adding fuel to the flames, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj began distributing free loudspeakers to temples to play Hanuman Chalisa. On April 14, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj wrote to temple trusts and freestanding temples, informing them that free loudspeaker sets were being delivered and that the trusts should play the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional songs of gods and goddesses in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives.

