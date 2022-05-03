Noida Begins Trial For Intelligent Traffic Management System, Aims To Control Roads From Congestion

In a bid toward its Smart City project through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), the Noida authorities have set up high-quality vehicle detection cameras, wires, sensors, etc. The trials have begun in 20 key traffic junctions such as Okhla, Amrapali Chowk, City Center, Sector 18 and 91, etc., from May 2, 2022.

What Is ITMS?

ITMS aims to use artificial intelligence and technology to control traffic and free up roads from congestion. Its component architecture consists of an adaptive traffic controller, cameras, a number-plate recognition system and automatic speed, red-light violation detection, CCTV surveillance, and facilitating e-challans system.

Thus, the traffic police will work side by side with the controller authorities to navigate the system of issuing fines remotely for speeding, jumping red lights, lane violations, etc., reducing the burden of traffic police and on-ground enforcement.

Project Gains Momentum

The project construction started in July 2021, with a budget of ₹ 64.49 crores for 84 traffic junctions across the Noida city, and the control room was set up in Sector 94. The installation of 693 number-plate readers, 18-speed reading devices, and 40 adaptive traffic control units, among others, was part of the project to be finished in January 2022.

The deadline was then postponed to April 15, and now it had become June 15, 2022, for completing the whole infrastructure around the city.

SP Singh, Deputy General Manager of Noida Authority, stated, "In the trial runs, we are checking the response of the network if number plates on vehicles are visible or not, whether cameras are covering all angles, and the quality of images is up to the mark, etc," as reported by The Hindustan Times.

As explained by Singh, these trials are necessary to weed out technical problems before the project starts its operations in a full-fledged manner.

Also Read: 'Every Child In India Will Be Free, Safe, And Educated By 2047': Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi



