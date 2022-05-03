All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Noida Begins Trial For Intelligent Traffic Management System, Aims To Control Roads From Congestion

Image Credit- Unsplash, Twitter/ Noida Authority

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Noida Begins Trial For Intelligent Traffic Management System, Aims To Control Roads From Congestion

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Uttar Pradesh,  3 May 2022 12:52 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

ITMS aims to use artificial intelligence and technology to control traffic and free up roads from congestion. These trials are necessary to weed out technical problems before the project starts its operations fully.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a bid toward its Smart City project through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), the Noida authorities have set up high-quality vehicle detection cameras, wires, sensors, etc. The trials have begun in 20 key traffic junctions such as Okhla, Amrapali Chowk, City Center, Sector 18 and 91, etc., from May 2, 2022.

What Is ITMS?

ITMS aims to use artificial intelligence and technology to control traffic and free up roads from congestion. Its component architecture consists of an adaptive traffic controller, cameras, a number-plate recognition system and automatic speed, red-light violation detection, CCTV surveillance, and facilitating e-challans system.

Thus, the traffic police will work side by side with the controller authorities to navigate the system of issuing fines remotely for speeding, jumping red lights, lane violations, etc., reducing the burden of traffic police and on-ground enforcement.

Project Gains Momentum

The project construction started in July 2021, with a budget of ₹ 64.49 crores for 84 traffic junctions across the Noida city, and the control room was set up in Sector 94. The installation of 693 number-plate readers, 18-speed reading devices, and 40 adaptive traffic control units, among others, was part of the project to be finished in January 2022.

The deadline was then postponed to April 15, and now it had become June 15, 2022, for completing the whole infrastructure around the city.

SP Singh, Deputy General Manager of Noida Authority, stated, "In the trial runs, we are checking the response of the network if number plates on vehicles are visible or not, whether cameras are covering all angles, and the quality of images is up to the mark, etc," as reported by The Hindustan Times.

As explained by Singh, these trials are necessary to weed out technical problems before the project starts its operations in a full-fledged manner.

Also Read: 'Every Child In India Will Be Free, Safe, And Educated By 2047': Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Traffic 
Noida 
ITMS 
AI 
Technology 

Must Reads

Noida Begins Trial For Intelligent Traffic Management System, Aims To Control Roads From Congestion
Beat The Heat: Amid Soaring Temperature, This Autodriver's Rooftop Garden Keeps Passengers Cool
In Honour Of Martyred IFS Officer, Karnataka Forest Department Restores His Jeep Into Memorial
Humanitarian Gesture! MP Police Gift Motorcycle To Man Delivering Food On Bicycle In Scorching Heat
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X