'No Editing Being Done': I&B Ministry Cautions TV Channels Over 'Gory' Visuals, Cites Content Examples

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Monday (January 9) issued an advisory for the functional television (TV) channels across the country against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence that compromise on 'good taste and decency.'

The lack of discretion by TV channels has compelled the ministry to release the advisory. The official statement reads, "have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots… without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots".

'Distressing & Distateful For The Audience'

The ministry has informed the TV channels that such a manner of reporting the incidents is distressing and distasteful for the audience. The gory images of physical assault, blood, and dead bodies are not compiled with the programme code.

The official statement by the ministry also adds that no editing of gory visuals is being done by the TV channels, causing a negative psychological impact on children and invading the privacy of victims. Such practice being carried out by the national channels will not be in the public interest.

The ministry has made a list of examples of contents that were recently broadcasted without any editorial discretion. The distressing and disturbing visuals of a cricketer injured in an accident were broadcasted on December 30, 2022, not complying with the programme code.

Examples Of Editorial Discretion

The TV channels on August 28, 2022, showed disturbing footage of a man dragging the victim's dead body with blood spattered around. The broadcasting was done without blurring the blood and the victim's face, causing huge concern, News18 reported.

Similarly, the TV channels on September 6, 2022, showed a teacher brutally beating a five-year-old boy until he lost consciousness in an educational institution. The channels failed to mute the painful cries of the child begging for mercy from the teacher. Several other examples were highlighted by the Information and Broadcasting ministry in which the TV channels failed to follow the programme code. Such gory visuals can have a negative impact on children and damage the privacy of the person being shown.

