In A Historic Feat, Indian-Origin Manpreet Monica Singh Becomes First Female Sikh Judge In US

In the latest development, the Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh has been sworn in as a Harris county judge, becoming the first-ever female Sikh judge in the United States (US). She was sworn in as a judge at Law No 4 of the Harris County Civil Court on Friday (January 6) in Texas.

Manpreet's father immigrated to the US during the 1970s and started earning through his professional jobs. She was born and brought up in Houston and now lives with her husband and two children in Bellaire.

While serving as a trial lawyer for over 20 years, she participated in several civil rights organisations at the local, state, and federal levels. After taking charge as a Harris county judge, she said, "It means a lot to me because I represent H-town (a nickname of Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it," NDTV reported.

'Big Moment For Sikh Community'

Manpreet has made the entire Sikh community proud of her achievement, as it requires a lot of hard work to achieve an overseas milestone, being a minority community. The Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandill, the state's first South Asian Judge, also appreciated and commended the work done by her in her decade-long career.

He presided over the ceremony, which took place inside a packed courtroom. He mentioned that it's a big moment for the Sikh community as Manpreet will now represent the minority community in a top position.

He added, "When they see someone of colour, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs but also for all women of colour."

'Diversity Of Houston In The Diversity Of The Court'

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, also congratulated the country's first female Sikh judge by mentioning, "It was a proud day for the Sikh Community, but also a proud day for all people of Colour who see the Diversity of the City of Houston in the Diversity of the Court."

According to US officials, there are as many as 5 lakh Sikhs in the country, of which 20,000 lives in the Houston area. The historic achievement of Manpreet has opened the doors for all the Sikh community members in the US to dream beyond their boundaries and achieve their goals.

