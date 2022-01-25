Meet 5-year-old Dhritishman Chakraborty, India's Youngest Multilingual Singer And National Award Recipient

Dhritishman Chakraborty, a five-year-old child, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2022. Hailing from the ONGC Colony in Assam's Nazira town, the kid has a unique talent for singing in over half a dozen languages. Dhritishman was dubbed as the youngest multilingual singer by the India Books of Records.

A function was held on Monday, January 24, at the office of the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, where Deputy Commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal, and Dhritishman's parents Debojit and Sonam Chakraborty were also present. The award was given to the kid through blockchain technology and the prize money was transferred to his bank account, News18 reported.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the winners of the PMRBP 2022 and awarded them certificates digitally. A total of 29 children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields — innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. Each winner got a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 along with a certificate.

Youngest Multilingual Singer

As per the India book of records, Dhritishman became the "youngest multilingual singer" when he was three years old. The talented kid can apparently sing in Assamese, Bengali, English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Sanskrit, Sinhalese, etc. In addition, he loves playing the drums and ukulele.



Now, at the age of 5, he has recorded over 70 songs in 7-8 languages. Many of these have gone viral on social media platforms. The kid is already a social media sensation with around 13,100 followers on Facebook and 4,200 on YouTube.



Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma also shared one of his Assamese songs. Other renowned personalities who have appreciated his talent include Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Tony Kakkar, Swanand Kirkire, Shantanu Moitra, Jeet Gannguli, etc. He had also received an invitation to perform on a special TV show episode alongside former Indian cricketing great Sourav Ganguly.

Little Dhritishman makes all of us proud by winning the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 for his excellence in the field of art and culture & being India's youngest multilingual singer.



I wish him all the best for his future endeavours. https://t.co/UjcRDPuT5T — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2022

As per his family, Dhritishman won prizes at a live show held in Rabindra Tirtha, Kolkata, and was also victorious in an online competition organised by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.



