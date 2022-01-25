All section
Disability No Challenge! Rubber Girl Of Surat Bags PM Modi Rashtriya Bal Puraskar For Her Yoga Skills

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Disability No Challenge! 'Rubber Girl' Of Surat Bags PM Modi Rashtriya Bal Puraskar For Her Yoga Skills

Gujarat,  25 Jan 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia is suffering from 75 per cent intellectual disability due to a congenital heart defect. But she never let her inabilities dominate her. Despite having undergone open heart surgery, the teenager has excelled in 'yogasana'. 

Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia, a 13-year-old from Surat, became a proud recipient of the Prime Minister's National Children Award on Monday, January 24. Anvi is suffering from 75 per cent intellectual disability due to a congenital heart defect.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was presented virtually by Narendra Modi in the presence of the Surat collector.

Anvi never let her inabilities dominate her. Despite having undergone open-heart surgery, the teenager has excelled in 'yogasana'. Her exploits have earned her the nickname 'Rubber Girl of Surat'. After taking to yoga three years ago, she has bagged gold medals in state and national-level championships. She has won a total of 51 medals from more than 40 yoga competitions.

Anvi's parents have always supported and helped her excel in her field. Patient and encouraging, they ensured that their daughter never gave up. "When she was 10-years-old, we saw her sleeping with her feet on her head. Seeing her like this, we thought why not she takes up yoga. Soon, she began training under the yoga teacher of her school," her mother said, according to The New Indian Express.

Wishes To Do Yoga With PM Modi

Anvi's father, Vijay said her daughter would continue to do what she is. "She has expressed a wish to do yoga and Surya Namaskar on the same platform with PM Modi, who has encouraged Anvi very much. We hope our daughter's next dream will turn out to be a reality."

This is not the first time that Anvi's special ability has earned her recognition and fame. Last year, she was presented the 'Creative Child with Disability' award given by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It was presented to her by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Anvi was born with multiple illnesses. Other than the open-heart surgery for the congenital defect and intellectual disability, she has Hirschsprung's disease, which impacts the large intestine and causes bowel issues.

Also Read: Bihar MLA Turns Father, Marries Off Slain Vendor's Daughter From Own Expenses

