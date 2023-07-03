India’s Women Wrestlers Push For Reforms After Sexual Harassment Case Against WFI Chief

Indian women wrestlers and their families are deeply disturbed by allegations of sexual harassment made against a prominent sports administrator, leading them to advocate for reforms within the wrestling community. Their proposed reforms include having guardians accompany contestants and increasing the presence of women officials in senior positions within the sport.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a powerful lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, is facing a case of sexual harassment and intimidation that was recently admitted by a trial court. The delay in taking action gained international attention when top wrestlers threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges River in protest, alleging that Singh had groped young women during tournaments.

In media interviews, Singh has denied the allegations of sexual harassment made by six female wrestlers, all of whom have represented India at international events. An aide of Singh's expressed confidence in his innocence, stating that it would be proven in court. If convicted, Singh could face up to three years in jail.

Advocating For Reforms

The accusations have sparked concern among wrestlers and their families. Mona Dahiya, the mother of two aspiring teenage wrestlers, expressed her worry, emphasizing the importance of the wrestlers raising their voices against such misconduct. However, despite the concerns, the families are determined to continue their involvement in the sport.

To address the issue, the wrestlers and their families are focusing on the upcoming WFI elections in July, aiming to bring about reforms in a system that guides over 53,000 young female wrestlers. They are advocating for women to be appointed at all levels within the wrestling federation and other sports bodies. The objective is to create a secure environment and change the prevailing culture, with demands for female coaches and the establishment of a group of guardians who can accompany women contestants to events.



The absence of women administrators in senior positions within the wrestling federation has been acknowledged by officials from the Sports Authority of India and the WFI, who declined to comment on the specific allegations against Singh due to the ongoing legal proceedings. The Sport and Rights Alliance, a global coalition promoting human rights in sports, has called for a transparent and impartial investigation by the International Olympic Committee, as per a report in Reuters.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured that all concerns raised by female wrestlers would be addressed, promising a safe environment for every athlete. However, women wrestlers in Haryana, a region known for producing top female athletes, expressed dismay and highlighted the need for justice and change within the sports culture of the country.

Allegations Made By Wrestlers

In January 2023, thirty Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, among others, staged a sit-in accusing Wrestling Federation of India president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and its coaches of sexually harassing female players for years, demanding to disband WFI. The protests were called off in January 2023 due to the government's promise to create an oversight committee to investigate the allegations.The protesting wrestlers resumed their protests in April 2023, citing inaction by authorities.

There are seven complainants in the case, including a minor. The FIRs in the case mention allegations against Bhushan and WFI secretary Vinod Tomar. The allegations include demanding sexual favors for professional assistance in at least two cases, at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment which include groping, inappropriate touching by running hands over breasts, navel, buttock and several instances of intimidation, including stalking.

The complainant wrestlers state that the acts by Bhushan have traumatized them. The FIRs mention that the women wrestlers went out only in groups to have food to avoid meeting Bhushan alone. One of the complainants stated that Bhushan threatened her with repercussions in the upcoming tournament trials as she resisted his attempts to make physical contact with her. She further stated she was hugely discriminated during the mentioned trials.

The long-withstanding protest in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of WF, has reached a new development as the renowned wrestlers involved in the protest have approached the Delhi court to obtain a copy of the charge sheet. On April 28, Friday, the Delhi Police agreed to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh and other individuals based on allegations of sexual harassment.

Subsequently, on June 15, the Delhi Police took action and filed a charge sheet under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, another FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in response to accusations of sexual harassment made by a minor wrestler against Singh.

