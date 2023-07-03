3 Village Volunteers Killed In Violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh Visits Spot

In the latest outbreak of violence in Manipur, a region plagued by ethnic clashes, at least three individuals lost their lives when unidentified assailants opened fire on village volunteers in Bishnupur district. According to local authorities, the incident occurred at Khoijumantabi village, located on the border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The Manipur Police issued a statement detailing the events: "At around 12:05 am, unknown miscreants descended from the adjacent hills and fired upon the village volunteers stationed at Khoijumantabi Hills, Bishnupur district." The statement further confirmed that three local village volunteers were fatally shot. In response, a police operation was initiated, forcing the armed assailants to flee. The village volunteers had been stationed in a bunker along the main route to prevent outsiders from entering the village.

Following the incident, the relaxation period for the curfew in Bishnupur, which had previously been set for 12 hours, was reduced to five hours. The state government announced, "Curfew hours will be in effect from 5 am to 10 am." Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by security personnel, visited the scene to assess the situation.

Manipur Violence: 120 Killed So Far

Since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in Manipur between the numerically dominant Meitei community (which constitutes 53% of the state's population) and tribal communities, particularly the Kukis residing primarily in the hill districts, the region has witnessed a distressing toll, reported Hindustan Times. At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured, and nearly 40,000 displaced.

In a separate incident, the police reported that five civilians who had allegedly been detained by villagers in Gwaltabi and Urangpat areas were rescued by security forces and handed over to the officer-in-charge of Yaingangpokpi on Sunday.

Condemning the attack on tribal villages, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) stated that five villagers had been kidnapped. They emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to ensure the safety and security of tribal communities in Outer Manipur, calling for the imposition of President's rule in the state.

Sunday's incident marked the second major loss of life in the week, following the killing of two village volunteers in Senjam Chirang, located on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, on Thursday.

In response to Thursday's incident and expressing their discontent with the government's failure to prevent further violence, women vendors at the renowned Nupi Keithel, Asia's largest women-run market, have announced a five-day closure of their businesses in Imphal. They will join the people's movement to restore peace and normalcy. Consequently, the Khwairamband Keithel, the main market in Imphal, and surrounding businesses remain closed.

The Manipur Police reported the establishment of 118 checkpoints throughout various districts in the state, encompassing both the hills and the valley. Within the past 24 hours, these checkpoints resulted in the recovery of three firearms and six explosive devices.

In a separate development, the United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two umbrella organizations representing the Kuki community, have decided to lift the blockade of Kangul (Kangpokpi) on National Highway-2 immediately. This action aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. In a joint statement, UPF spokesperson Aron Kipgen and KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip expressed that the decision was made following extensive consultations with civil society organizations, village chiefs, and youth and women leaders on multiple occasions.

Resignation Of CM Biren Singh

Following a day filled with intense drama surrounding his resignation as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Friday, Biren Singh engaged in a Twitter exchange with Kuki social media users, highlighting the ethnic group's connections with communities across the border in Myanmar. However, the tweets, which were posted early on Saturday, were later deleted.

Earlier in the day, Singh had announced his decision to retain his position as the Chief Minister of Manipur in response to demonstrations by his supporters urging him not to step down. Following two months of ethnic violence in the state that has claimed the lives of over 100 individuals, Singh left his residence on Friday with a resignation letter to meet with Governor Anusuiya Uikey. During the protest outside his home, one of the demonstrators tore up his resignation letter.

At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023

A few hours later, Singh took to Twitter to address several social media users who had commented on his post about not resigning. One user, Thang Kuki, commented, "You should have resigned a long time ago."



In response, Singh replied, "Are you from India or Myanmar?"

The episode surrounding Singh's resignation on Friday unfolded less than a week after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which he briefed him on the situation in Manipur. Following the meeting, Singh informed reporters that the situation in his state was "extremely chaotic," and he was uncertain about the events taking place.

Also Read: Gujarat HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Activist Teesta Setalvad, Asks To Surrender Immediately