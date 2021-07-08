A New High: India's Peak Power Demand Crosses 200 MW

Trending

According to IIT-Kanpur’s Energy Analytics Lab, 67 per cent of the load was met by thermal power plants when demand was at its peak, while 16 per cent was supplied by renewable power sources.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 July 2021 10:48 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Pixabay

India registered a new record with peak power demand breaching the double-century mark for the first time on July 7. The peak power demand surpassed the 2,00,000 megawatt (MW) mark for the first time on July 7, surpassing the previous all-time high of 1,97,060 MW recorded just a day ago. Union Power Minister RK Singh tweeted about it.

Second Wave Effect

Peak power demand denotes the highest power requirement level reached at a particular moment. On June 30, the peak power demand stood at 191.51 GW, reported The New Indian Express.On January 31, India had recorded a peak power demand of 189.64 GW.

In March it stood at 186.3 GW in March, in April it stood at 182.55 GW in April, and in May it stood at 168.8 GW. The peak power demand fell in April and May due to the second wave.

Electricity Demand In India

India's peak electricity demand has been on an upward trajectory with the rise in mercury and a large part of the country yet to receive monsoon showers.

"We expect demand to continue on the upward path, especially since temperatures are quite high in northern India currently. We also see recovery in industrial demand after restrictions have been eased," said a senior state-owned discom official.

Energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy. Of India's total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption account for 41.16 per cent and 17.69 per cent, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24 per cent.

Contributors

Madhusree Goswami

Ankita Singh

Madhusree Goswami

