Haryana: India's Largest Waste To Energy Plant Set To Come In Gurugram With 25MW Capacity

The construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant was inaugurated on Friday (December 23) by the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta. The plant, with a capacity of 25 MegaWatt, will be ready in the next two years at a 10 acre of land in Gurugram's Bandhwari.

The country's largest WTE plant is set to become a milestone for the proper disposal of waste. The plant will be designed to generate 25 MW of electricity daily entirely from the waste disposed at the plant.

The machinery used at the plant has been imported from Germany, and the plant will function on the state-of-the-art-technology. According to officials, the plant will have two boilers (750 TPD capacity each), a control room, and a turbogenerator, reported The Economic Times.

Notably, the plant's construction was inaugurated after five years of its announcement by the state government. To set up the WTE plant, the Haryana government appointed EcoGreen Energy in August 2017 with a vision of using technology to generate electricity.

Waste Generation & Its Utilisation

According to the state government report, over 2,000 metric tonnes of solid waste are generated every day. The company will collect it through home visits and be transported to the plant site at Bandhwari.

Each and every work inside the WTE plant will be planned and executed according to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 of the Central Pollution and State Pollution Control Board. At the initial stage, a retaining wall will be established to help differentiate the old waste and WTE plant.

Several other projects for waste management are under process in the state, including Carterpur's 50 MT waste management facility and Daulatabad's 700 MT waste processing plant.

Such initiatives will further strengthen the environmental quality by reducing landfill waste. It would also reduce the dependency of Haryana state on fossil fuels for electricity generation, lowering carbon emissions. The WTE plant will also generate thousands of employment opportunities for the state's people.

Also Read: Good Governance Day: Over 8,500 People Get Free Medical Services At Atal Swasthya Mela In Lucknow