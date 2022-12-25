Good Governance Day: Over 8,500 People Get Free Medical Services At Atal Swasthya Mela In Lucknow

On the first day of Atal Swasthya Mela, organised at Vikas Nagar Minis Stadium, Lucknow, to mark the 98th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, over 8,500 people received free medical services. The two-day event was inaugurated on Saturday (December 24) by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak.

People received health services from medical professionals at stalls set up by 60 government and private hospitals. They also received free medicines and expert guidance to stay healthy and away from ailments. According to officials, the event is part of the Good Governance Week celebrated nationwide from 20th to 25th December.

During the health fair, the Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) distributed tricycles to disabled people. Furthermore, hearing aids, prosthetic limbs, crutches, and eyeglasses were distributed for free among needy people, reported Hindustan Times. The event also witnessed the distribution of blankets to the poor, considering the remaining two-three months of the winter season.

People visiting the health fair claimed they could avail numerous medical facilities, including ECG, body mass index, oxygen saturation, blood pressure check-up, x-ray, and sugar level. The event's organizing committee mentioned, "Doctors from 60 different government and private hospitals will screen people and provide primary treatment to patients free of cost without any prior registration and formality."

Medical Facilities For Needy

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM, Brijesh Pathak, elaborated on the importance of waking up early in the morning and exercising for at least 45 minutes daily to maintain adequate physical and mental health. Several studies have also shown that people who wake up early and exercise have better mental health. They are more positive about life and optimistic in every aspect.

He also urged his party members to bring more poor patients from their respective areas to the health fair and get them treated for free. Apart from modern medicines, needy people also get Homeopathy and Ayurvedic medical services.

Yoga camps are also functioning for people interested to learn the same. According to officials, this is the third edition of Atal Swasthya Camp, as earlier, it was organised in 2019 and 2021 in Lucknow, and the event witnessed a turnout of 7,500 and 11,000 people, respectively. This year, the event is expecting more than 20,000 people to get free medical services.

