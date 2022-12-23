All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mental Health A Priority! Tamil Nadu CM Launches Initiative To Assist Medical Students With Psychological Support

Image Credit: Twitter/ CMO Tamil Nadu

Mental Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Mental Health A Priority! Tamil Nadu CM Launches Initiative To Assist Medical Students With Psychological Support

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Tamil Nadu,  23 Dec 2022 9:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

TN launched the MaNaM initiative statewide to assist medical college students with psychological support. The government aims to prevent suicides among students and also to tackle their mental health issues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Tamil Nadu (TN) government led by Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin launched the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) initiative on Thursday (December 22), which aims to promote the mental health of students from medical colleges by providing them with psychological support.

Along with the initiative's launch, the CM has green-flagged 75 upgraded ambulances of the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service at the cost of ₹ 22.84 crore, which comes equipped with modern tech-backed devices effective in saving lives.

The CM also inaugurated the intermediate care centre for the Institute of Mental Health's inmates. According to officials, it comes with 14 rooms which are said to be established at the cost of ₹ 2.36 crore with modern facilities. Further, 'The Half Way Home', which is functioning to accommodate the recovered patients who were not accepted by their families, has also been upgraded.

Know About MaNaM Initiative

According to the state health minister, Ma Subramanian, the initiative aims to reduce and prevent suicides and suicidal tendencies among medical college students. It will be done by addressing the mental health issues of medical students from 36 state-run medical colleges, reported NDTV.

Under this initiative, the government will rope in peer counsellors to pick up students suffering from mental distress to provide them with psychological support. A team would also be made consisting of a professor and ten students in each medical college for the same purpose.

The health minister, Ma Subramanian, mentioned, "Initially, MaNaM will be implemented in all the medical colleges and gradually expanded to the arts and science colleges.". The CM also rolled out a helpline number- 14416 for the students under the MaNaM initiative. He also unveiled a plan to upgrade the Institute of Mental Health to the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

Also Read: Indigo Controversy: Netizens Laud The Crew, Calls To End Culture Of Disrespect Towards People Who Serve

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Tamil Nadu 
MK Stalin 
MaNaM Initiative 
Mental Health 

Must Reads

Uttarakhand's Almora Jail Trains Inmates In Mushroom Production, Aims To Make Them Self-Reliant
Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants
Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP
Similar Posts
Air Pollution & Human Brain: Know How Toxic Air Affects Mental Health
Mental Health

Air Pollution & Human Brain: Know How Toxic Air Affects Mental Health

The Logical Indian Crew
World Mental Health Day: Here Are 5 Pillars Of Wellbeing To Lead A Stress-Free Life
Mental Health

World Mental Health Day: Here Are 5 Pillars Of Wellbeing To Lead A Stress-Free Life

Ronit Kumar Singh
Despite Rising Suicide & Depression Cases, Know How Much India Spends on Mental Health
Mental Health

Despite Rising Suicide & Depression Cases, Know How Much India Spends on Mental Health

The Logical Indian Crew
Long Work Hours & Its Consequences! Heres How Moonlighting Can Affect Mental Health
Mental Health

Long Work Hours & Its Consequences! Here's How Moonlighting Can Affect Mental Health

The Logical Indian Crew
Bhubaneshwar Police Uses Social Media To Spread Awareness About Mental Health, Stress Management
Mental Health

Bhubaneshwar Police Uses Social Media To Spread Awareness About Mental Health, Stress Management

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X