Mental Health A Priority! Tamil Nadu CM Launches Initiative To Assist Medical Students With Psychological Support

The Tamil Nadu (TN) government led by Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin launched the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) initiative on Thursday (December 22), which aims to promote the mental health of students from medical colleges by providing them with psychological support.

Along with the initiative's launch, the CM has green-flagged 75 upgraded ambulances of the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service at the cost of ₹ 22.84 crore, which comes equipped with modern tech-backed devices effective in saving lives.

The CM also inaugurated the intermediate care centre for the Institute of Mental Health's inmates. According to officials, it comes with 14 rooms which are said to be established at the cost of ₹ 2.36 crore with modern facilities. Further, 'The Half Way Home', which is functioning to accommodate the recovered patients who were not accepted by their families, has also been upgraded.

Know About MaNaM Initiative

According to the state health minister, Ma Subramanian, the initiative aims to reduce and prevent suicides and suicidal tendencies among medical college students. It will be done by addressing the mental health issues of medical students from 36 state-run medical colleges, reported NDTV.

Under this initiative, the government will rope in peer counsellors to pick up students suffering from mental distress to provide them with psychological support. A team would also be made consisting of a professor and ten students in each medical college for the same purpose.

The health minister, Ma Subramanian, mentioned, "Initially, MaNaM will be implemented in all the medical colleges and gradually expanded to the arts and science colleges.". The CM also rolled out a helpline number- 14416 for the students under the MaNaM initiative. He also unveiled a plan to upgrade the Institute of Mental Health to the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

