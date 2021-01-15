India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Begins Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday, January 16 at 10:30 am via video-conferencing. PM Modi would also address some of the frontline workers who would receive the vaccine. Along with this, Modi would also launch the government's digital app, COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN). The app is created for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery and distribution.

In the first phase, which starts from January 16 and ends on February 16, around 100 people will receive shots at each of the 3,006 vaccination sites.



Is Vaccination Free?

Yes. PM Modi had earlier announced that the Centre will bear the expense for vaccinating the three crore priority population.

Who Will COVID-19 Vaccine?

Only persons aged 18 and above can get the vaccination. In this first phase doctors, sanitation workers, police, Army, and other frontline workers will receive the vaccine.

The vaccines are not interchangeable and the second dose should be the same as that of the first vaccine.

What Are Two Vaccines That Will Be Administered?

The two vaccines approved by the government are; Covishield that is developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute India, and Covaxin that is developed by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech along with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

Both the vaccines need to be stored at +2°C to +8°C and must be protected from light.

Contraindications:

The vaccination cannot be administered to people who belong to these three categories:

1. Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Immediate or delayed-onset of anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to the vaccine or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items etc.

3. Pregnant women, lactating mothers, women who are not sure of their pregnancy.

Provisional Contraindications:

In the below conditions, COVID-19 vaccine should be given only after 4-8 weeks of recovery:

1. Persons with active symptoms of SARS -CoV-2 infection.

2. COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.

3. Acutely unwell and hospitalised (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness

