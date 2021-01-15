'Harvard University Offer Was Fake, It Was A Phishing Attack': Journalist Nidhi Razdan

Former executive editor of New Delhi Television (NDTV), Nidhi Razdan, on Friday, announced that she had been a victim of a 'sophisticated and coordinated' phishing attack after she found that the Harvard University teacher offer she had received was fake.

Six months earlier, Razdan had announced she was quitting NDTV to take up the role of an Associate Professor of Journalism at the Harvard University after her two-decade stint at the NDTV.

Several prominent journalists and some politicians also congratulated her on the career change.

Some personal and professional news: after 21 years at NDTV, I am changing direction and moving on. Later this year, I start as an Associate Professor teaching journalism as part of Harvard University's Faculty of Arts and Sciences 1/n — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 13, 2020

Razdan received the offer letter in June 2020. She was supposed to join the university by September 2020, but the hoaxed authority informed that her classes would now commence in January 2021.

Along with this delay, Razdan also noticed lapses in the administrative process but dismissed it, considering them as changes that might have been made given the ongoing pandemic.

However, the recent terms presented to her put Razdan into doubt, following which, she reached out to the senior authorities at the university. After sharing some of the correspondence she thought she had received from the university, Razdan learnt that she was scammed.

"The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misinterpretations to access my data and communications, and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts," the former journalist put out an official statement.

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I'm putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I've been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

Razdan has now filed a complaint with the police and provided them with all the relevant documentary evidence. In addition, she has written to the Harvard University authorities to take up the matter.

She has also written to individuals and organizations with whom she has been in touch with her for over past few months to keep them informed. "I hope that the police can get to the bottom of this attack on me at the earliest and help me bring this unsavoury incident to a swift end," Nidhi added.

