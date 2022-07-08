India's 1st Joint Replacement Museum Opens In Ahmedabad, Exhibits Priceless & Rarest Repository Of Joint Implants

All section
Indias 1st Joint Replacement Museum Opens In Ahmedabad, Exhibits Priceless & Rarest Repository Of Joint Implants

Gujarat,  8 July 2022 11:41 AM GMT

The museum captures the evolution of knee and hip replacement surgery in the country. It aims to “celebrate the pioneering work done in India, since the first total hip that was done in Bombay in 1972”.

The Indian Society Of Hip and Knee Surgeons (ISHKS) has inaugurated India's first arthroplasty (joint replacement) museum in Ahmedabad.

Inaugurated by managing trustee of ISHKS and senior joint replacement surgeon Dr Ashok Rajgopal, the museum exhibits priceless and rarest repository of joint implants ranging from the initial days of joint replacement surgery in India to the present times capturing the evolution of knee and hip replacement surgery in the country.

The museum aims to "celebrate the pioneering work done in India, since the first total hip that was done in Bombay in 1972".

ISHK's Secretary General & Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr J A Pachore,, and other trustees were present at the inaugural ceremony, including senior joint replacement surgeons Dr Vikram Shah, Dr H P Bhalodiya, Dr Sanjay Agarwala, Dr P Suryanarayan and Dr S V Vaidya.

Indian Society of Hip & Knee Surgeons is a non-profit organisation currently based in Ahmedabad. It was founded in 2004 to provide a platform for exchanging ideas and best practices in the field of knee and hip replacement surgery among surgeons. ISHKS also maintains a registry of joint replacement surgeries in India and has documented over 2.5 lakh joints operated by its members, which the National Health Authority recognises, The Economic Times reported.

Museum To Be Helpful For Young Surgeons

The Museum is a collection of retrieved implants ranging from the early (historical) implants to the modern ones. These retrieval specimens also have been categorised and grouped based on the long term behaviour, wear patterns and other features depicting their actual behaviour in vivo.

"This museum will be of great value to young joint replacement surgeons, scholars and researchers for education and research activities… The exhibits include various types of joint implants ranging across five decades," Dr J A Pachore, curator of the museum said, according to The Indian Express.

The museum will remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, from Mondays to Saturdays, except on public holidays.

Also Read: World's First 5G Innovation Lab Opens In India, Aims To Transform Healthcare & Remote Care

