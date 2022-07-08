All section
Worlds First 5G Innovation Lab Opens In India, Aims To Transform Healthcare & Remote Care

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

World's First 5G Innovation Lab Opens In India, Aims To Transform Healthcare & Remote Care

Tashafi Nazir

India,  8 July 2022 9:39 AM GMT

With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, highly reliable connectivity and low latency, 5G has the potential to disrupt the patient care continuum, transforming diagnosis, therapy, and prognosis.

GE Healthcare, a global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, has unveiled its 5G Innovation Lab in India, the first for GE Healthcare globally.

With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, highly reliable connectivity and low latency, 5G has the potential to disrupt the patient care continuum, transforming diagnosis, therapy, and prognosis. Moreover, the lab aims to transform remote care and foster collaboration with academia, industry and start-ups to create future-ready solutions.

GE Healthcare said that the 5G Innovation Lab was designed to position the company at the forefront of these ground-breaking advances in patient care, including potentially bringing cutting-edge technology to rural and suburban regions, The Hindu reported.

Testbed To Develop Future-Ready Products

Situated at Bengaluru's John F. Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC), the lab would be a testbed to develop future-ready products and solutions, turning a new corner in innovation. It has a private 5G network for testing and development.

Moreover, the lab would serve as a conduit for the interplay of exponential technologies such as AI, IoT, ML, Big Data, Edge Computing and cybersecurity.

"The healthcare industry, driven by value-based patient care, is at a turning point that will put a greater emphasis on connectivity and accessibility. As the world is transforming digitally, we need to ensure we don't miss out on lifesaving, critical information," said Jan Makela, President & CEO, Imaging at GE Healthcare, according to Business Today.

"India is a significant market for us worldwide, and it is the right time to venture into 5G, which will open a door of exciting opportunities, driving the next wave of growth in Healthcare," Makela added.

5G To Open Door Of Exciting Opportunities

The company said that 5G in Healthcare was valued at an estimated $215 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,667 million by 2026.

5G could be a key catalyst for transforming the patient experience by enabling quick collection and transmission of large data and real-time, high-definition video to support quicker analytical insights and streamline clinical decision-making.

The company said it is also using its clinical expertise and know-how to deliver integrated, highly personalised care and advance precision health. At this 5G Innovation Lab, the company's lead scientists and technologists will research and develop solutions for the most pressing healthcare issues for India and the world.

Also Read: India To Train 100 Entomologists A Year, Create Skilled Workforce To Fight Against Diseases Like Dengue, Malaria


