8 In 10 Working Indians Excited About Returning To Office, Finds Survey

A majority of working Indians have started resuming work from the office, with 80 per cent of those surveyed saying they are excited about returning to a physical workplace.

The enthusiasm to return to work was greater among men (81 per cent) than women (77 per cent). According to findings of the survey released by researcher Ipsos on August 4, those from west India reported greater joy in physically returning to offices.



Easing restrictions, vaccinations, and cautious opening of offices with covid protocols have led to employees returning to offices. The research said that the Ipsos IndiaBus survey shows that at least 8 in 10 Indians polled said they and their family members had started physically going to the office, Mint reported.

Better Work-Life Balance

Those surveyed said they associated work from an office with better work-life balance apart from overall health and well-being, while 16 per cent said it helps them maintain their routine. Others also listed better coordination, adequate socialisation, and engagement with team members as perks of working from the office.



"It is highly palpable that most of those polled are enthusiastic about physically attending the office. They see a tangible advantage in terms of work-life balance, connecting with their teams, managing productivity etc. Long lockdowns did throw life out of gear for most," says Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India.



The remaining 20 per cent who expressed displeasure with working from the office termed issues around safety, security and traffic. Around 10 per cent said work from home offers them greater flexibility and agility while saving time and money.

Best Mode Of Working

"At least 53 per cent of the working adults polled believe working from the office is the best mode of working; 27 per cent chose to work from home and 20 per cent opted for the hybrid mode. Work from office was endorsed the most by tier 1 respondents (72 per cent) and by those from west India (64 per cent). Work from home was endorsed by respondents from tier 3 towns most (54 per cent)," according to the survey.



Work-life balance was best achieved by working from the office, believed at least 59 per cent of those polled; 28 per cent reposed faith in working from home, while 16 per cent noted no difference between the two modes. Meanwhile, 65 per cent of the people surveyed also said team-building exercises were best achieved in offline mode, while 24 per cent believed working from home helped achieve those goals too.

Also Read: India Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missiles; Here's All You Need To Know