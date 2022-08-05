India Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missiles; Here's All You Need To Know

India, on Thursday, August 4, successfully test-fired indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at a military installation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

The defence ministry said the missiles destroyed the targets with precision at two different ranges.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the maker of the ATGMs, and the Indian Army on the successful weapon trial, NDTV reported.

"Indigenously developed laser-Guided anti-tank guided missiles were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by the DRDO and Indian Army," the ministry said.



The test firing of the missiles was carried out at KK Ranges in Ahmednagar with support from Armoured Corps Centre and School.



"The missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles," the defence ministry said.

What Are Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missiles?

An anti-tank missile, anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), anti-armour guided missile or anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) is a missile created to destroy heavily armoured vehicles, India Today reported.



"The all-indigenous laser guided ATGM employs a tandem High explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles," the ministry said.



The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. Anti-tank missiles can be of different sizes - from smaller missiles that just one person can carry and shoulder-launched to bigger ones that need a team to transport or launch, to even bigger missiles that are mounted on aircraft and other vehicles.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of ATGMs.

Also Read: Over 50 Cattle Die At Cow Shelter In UP's Amroha, Probe Ordered



