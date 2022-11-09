All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Unlawful Detention: 16 Indian Sailors Held Hostage By Equatorial Guinea Navy, Seek Help From Centre For Release

Image Credit: Twitter/ Pooranasangeetha Chinnamuthu

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Unlawful Detention': 16 Indian Sailors Held Hostage By Equatorial Guinea Navy, Seek Help From Centre For Release

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  9 Nov 2022 7:48 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As many as sixteen Indian Sailors, who were part of a 26-member crew of a ship detained by the Guinean Navy, have appealed to the Indian government for their release from ‘unlawful’ detention.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Norwegian-flagged MT Heroic Idun was arrested by the Equatorial Guinea naval ship on August 12 in international waters. As many as 16 Indian sailors, part of the 26-member crew, have been detained. In a statement, they have appealed to the Indian government to rescue them from 'unlawful detention.'

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan mentioned that he is aware of the matter and the ministry is working to bring Indian nationals back home.

Detained Indian Sailors Issue Statement

According to officials, 15 crew members, including nine Indian nationals, have been detained at Malabo since August 14, and the remaining 11 crew members, including six Indians, were left on the ship.

In a statement, the Indian sailors mentioned, "We, the crew of MT Heroic Idun, would like to request help and assistance to get us released and be brought back to India from Equatorial Guinea, where we have been held unlawfully since August 14, 2022. The vessel has a total crew of 26 persons, and out of that, we have 16 Indians, 8 Sri Lankans, 1 Polish, and 1 Filipino national onboard," reported News18.

The sailors also claimed that the vessels' managers, owners, and crew members completely cooperated with the investigation carried out by the Guinean authorities. The sailors now fear arrest by Nigeria as the Guinean Navy detained them at the request of Nigerian authorities.

What Has Led To Detention?

The ship consisting of a crew of 24 members, was expected to load a cargo of crude oil in the AKPO terminal of Nigeria on August 8, but due to a delay in operations, it wasn't done. On the same day, the ship was approached by an unidentified craft, claiming to be the Nigerian Navy, which asked to follow them and their instructions.

It was midnight, and the sailors couldn't confirm their identity due to the absence of light and an Automatic Identification System. They tried to verify the identity, but due to adverse situations, it wasn't possible.

Fearing a pirate attack, the ship sailed out of the location at full speed. The next day it was found that the unidentified vessel was a Nigerian craft. Following this, the sailors were detained by the Guinea Navy at the request of Nigerian authorities.

Also Read: Social Justice To Country's Poor? SC Upholds 10% Quota For EWS, Says 'No Violation Of Constitution'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Indian Sailors In Guinea 
Equatorial Guinea Navy 
Nigeria 

Must Reads

IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers
Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC
Old Video From China Tourism Day Viral As Visuals From Kerala
No, A Hindu Did Not Burn Quran In Shahjahanpur; No Communal Angle In Case Of Burning Of Quran
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X