All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Social Justice To Countrys Poor? SC Upholds 10% Quota For EWS, Says No Violation Of Constitution

Image Credit: Twitter/ Rokhthok MarathiWikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Social Justice To Country's Poor? SC Upholds 10% Quota For EWS, Says 'No Violation Of Constitution'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  8 Nov 2022 11:52 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Supreme Court's major verdict on November 7 validated the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and government jobs. The decision was taken by a five-judge bench, with a 3:2 split verdict.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a crucial judgement, the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the validity of the 103rd amendment to the Constitution, which provides a 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in government jobs and education.

The decision was taken by the five-judge bench of the SC, where Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, JB Pardiwala ruled in favour of the EWS reservation and Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissented the ruling.

3:2 Split Verdict: What It Means?

The reservation system for the EWS quota has been ruled out with a 3:2 split verdict- which means that three judges ruled out in favour of the EWS reservation system, and two judges dissented.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who ruled in favour, mentioned, "EWS quota does not violate equality and the basic structure of the Constitution. Reservation in addition to an existing reservation does not violate provisions of the Constitution."

Meanwhile, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who differed in opinion, said, "Reservations were designed as a powerful tool to enable equal access. Introduction of economic criteria and excluding SC, ST, OBC, saying they had these pre-existing benefits is injustice."

How People Reacted To SC's Ruling?

After the SC ruling, several people took to social media platforms to express their thoughts, some in favour, while others stood against it.

A Twitter user, while mentioning the historic judgement, said, "There is always one section in society who were always discriminated, irrespective of the historical timeline and caste. They are the poor. This section is discriminated in the past and will be in the future. EWS quota is not a panacea, a beginning and not an end."

The National Working General Secretary of the All India Students' Association, Prasenjeet, said, "Supreme Court's decision on EWS Quota is unfortunate and disappointing as it violates the basic spirit of the Constitution."

Another Twitter user wrote, "One is poor if they earn less than around Rs.4800/- per month. For the EWS quota, one is poor if they earn less than Rs.66,666/- per month. WHY?"

Taking note of the income criteria, another user wrote on Twitter, "Non-SC-ST-OBCs are eligible for #EWS quota benefits if their parents' annual income is up to ₹8 lakh per year, but SC and ST students are not eligible for Union Govt scholarship if their parents' income is more than ₹2.5 lakh per year."

According to a report by Press Information Bureau, the annual income limit of the family from all sources for the EWS group of the General category for availing the benefit of reservation is fixed at ₹ 8 lakh. Many people have also questioned if it's the proper criteria set by the government to decide if someone is economically backward.

Also Read: 'Lost Faith In Judiciary': Chhawla Rape Victim's Family Feels 'Betrayed' After SC Acquits All Convicts

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
EWS Reservation 
Supreme Court On EWS 
Reservation System of India 

Must Reads

Artists From Worldwide Participates In Chhattisgarh's Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrates Their Rich Culture
'EpiSHOT': Unique Innovation By IISc Bangalore Students To Deliver Emergency Medication Earns Them James Dyson Award
India Registers Significant Spike In Dengue Cases, Kerala Worst Affected With 20 Deaths
Social Justice To Country's Poor? SC Upholds 10% Quota For EWS, Says 'No Violation Of Constitution'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X