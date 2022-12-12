Historic Move! Indian Navy Allows Women To Join Elite Special Forces MARCOS To Serve As Commandos

All section
Trending
Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  12 Dec 2022 6:15 AM GMT

A Navy official said, "Women in the Navy can now become marine commandos (Marcos) if they meet the criteria. It's truly a watershed in India's military history. But no one is directly assigned to special forces units. People have to volunteer for it."

The Indian Navy has decided to open the door of its elite forces to women, allowing them to serve the country as commandos for the first time in the history of defence services. The Navy officials believe that decision to induct women into special forces will strengthen their force.

The Air Force, Navy, and Army special forces go through the most challenging and rigorous training sessions to become capable of preventing unwanted threatening activities in the Indian territory. The special forces in all three defence services have been a male preserve for an extended period.

Women Marine Commandos

Breaking the year-long barrier, women can now choose to become marine commandos only if they meet the eligibility criteria as described by the Indian Navy. Per the instructions, volunteering to become Marcos in the marine forces will be available to both sailors and female officers joining the service as Agniveers next year.

According to a report by Times Now, a navy official said, "Women in the Navy can now become marine commandos (Marcos) if they meet the criteria. It's truly a watershed in India's military history. But no one is directly assigned to special forces units. People have to volunteer for it."

Marcos- A Special Force For Special Task

Marcos, in the defence services, is trained rigorously to execute various tasks. They are capable of executing operations on the sea, air, and land. The commandos can also carry out covert strikes on enemy installations, warships, and offshore. They are trained for specialised diving tasks to support naval operations.

During the training, the commandos are also taught to fight terrorists in a maritime setting. They have already set an example during the counter-terrorism operations in the Wular lake region in Kashmir.

The Indian Navy has now opened the door for women to join its special forces. From vessel duties to aviation operations, from Marcos to other naval responsibilities, women are now welcome in all the branches of the Navy. The marine defence has evolved over time to become a gender-neutral force.

Also Read: Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces

