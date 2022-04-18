All section
Caste discrimination
Why Indian Medical Students, Who Returned From Ukraine, Are Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Delhi,  18 April 2022 5:50 AM GMT

Back in March, the central government had informed the Supreme Court that it was assessing requests to grant the students who had come back from Ukraine to continue their education in the country.

Indian medical students, who were forced to leave Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, got together with their parents at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on April 17 to urge the Narendra Modi-led central government to make arrangements to assist them in completing their studies at the state universities.

Just a week back, some parents issued a waiver claiming that the future of their wards was at stake as they had to leave their studies under unavoidable circumstances.

"We urge the Centre to take further decisions on the academic future of our children," Harish Kumar, father of a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Internship For Medical Students

In an official release on March 4, the National Medical Commission had stated that foreign medical graduates with pending internships amid the unavoidable circumstances, for example war, are eligible to finish their remaining internship in India. However, there are no directions for those in the initial years of their studies.

Nearly 500 MBBS students from Ukraine and their parents from 18 different states across India filed a joint appeal to incorporate these students into government colleges, so their aspirations of becoming a doctor are not finished.

Students' Career Amid War-Torn Ukraine

More than 20,000 medical students, who were forced to flee war-torn Ukraine, are toiling to see their future in India while being flooded with fake and dubious career offers as well.

As per educationist CS Kandpal, there are approximately 18,000 Indian students in Ukraine studying medicine, and it is impossible to deliver immediate admission (at colleges across India) to all these individuals.

Kandpal had also revealed that seats are already packed in almost all medical colleges. It does not seem possible to have any instantaneous arrangements for these students in such situations.

