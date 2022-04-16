A 28-year-old man from Gwalior with an MBA qualification claimed that he could not get any job opportunities due to his short height until Congress MLA Praveen Pathak came to help and assist him land a job. Ankesh Koshthi, during a recent interview, stated that MLA Pathak shared a video on his social handles for him, after which he started receiving numerous calls from companies and eventually got selected by one of them.

A Heartfelt Gesture!

During a chat with news agency ANI, the Congress MLA had said: "Ankesh came to me for her mother's Adhaar card, but I came to know about his problems. He is an MBA pass out and still not getting a job due to his short height. It was very shocking for me."

Pathak then went on to add how the 28-year-old appealed to him for the job, which made him share a clip for him on his socials so that he could get a job. In just two hours, Ankesh began receiving calls from various companies and finally was selected by one of them. The Congressman also added that he also has decided to announce Ankesh to become an MLA for one day in his place.

A Happy Family

Meanwhile, reacting to the crazy few hours he experienced, Ankesh said that despite being an MBA pass out, he wasn't able to get a job due to his short height (3 feet, 7 inches). However, thanks to Praveen Pathak's post, he "got calls from 35-40 companies & got a job in one of them."

Ankesh's mother also voiced her joy after her son received a job offer and wholeheartedly thanked the Congress MLA for assisting him. She herself works in a factory, and his father is a tailor by profession.

"I was concerned about his (Ankesh) future because he was not getting a job despite holding an MBA degree. Now I am very happy that he has got a job offer. I also thank Pathak ji for helping him," his mother added.

