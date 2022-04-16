All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
A Noble Move! 28-Yr-Old Dwarf Gwalior Man Gets Job After MLAs Social Media Post

Image Credit: ANI, Facebook/Praveen Pathak

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

A Noble Move! 28-Yr-Old Dwarf Gwalior Man Gets Job After MLA's Social Media Post

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Madhya Pradesh,  16 April 2022 4:20 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Ankesh Koshthi said that despite being an MBA pass out, he wasn't able to get a job due to his short height (3 feet, 7 inches). However, thanks to Praveen Pathak's post, he "got calls from 35-40 companies & got a job in one of them."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 28-year-old man from Gwalior with an MBA qualification claimed that he could not get any job opportunities due to his short height until Congress MLA Praveen Pathak came to help and assist him land a job. Ankesh Koshthi, during a recent interview, stated that MLA Pathak shared a video on his social handles for him, after which he started receiving numerous calls from companies and eventually got selected by one of them.

A Heartfelt Gesture!

During a chat with news agency ANI, the Congress MLA had said: "Ankesh came to me for her mother's Adhaar card, but I came to know about his problems. He is an MBA pass out and still not getting a job due to his short height. It was very shocking for me."

Pathak then went on to add how the 28-year-old appealed to him for the job, which made him share a clip for him on his socials so that he could get a job. In just two hours, Ankesh began receiving calls from various companies and finally was selected by one of them. The Congressman also added that he also has decided to announce Ankesh to become an MLA for one day in his place.

A Happy Family

Meanwhile, reacting to the crazy few hours he experienced, Ankesh said that despite being an MBA pass out, he wasn't able to get a job due to his short height (3 feet, 7 inches). However, thanks to Praveen Pathak's post, he "got calls from 35-40 companies & got a job in one of them."

Ankesh's mother also voiced her joy after her son received a job offer and wholeheartedly thanked the Congress MLA for assisting him. She herself works in a factory, and his father is a tailor by profession.

"I was concerned about his (Ankesh) future because he was not getting a job despite holding an MBA degree. Now I am very happy that he has got a job offer. I also thank Pathak ji for helping him," his mother added.

Also Read: Amid SoftBank's Withdrawal, Indonesia Seek Funds From Crowdfunding, Saudi Arabia & UAE

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Gwalior 
Dwarf 
Congress 
Congress MLA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X