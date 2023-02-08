Telangana: Indian Medical Association To Adopt 27 Villages In Karimnagar Under Special Project 'Aao Gaon Chale'

Twenty-four doctors from Karimnagar, Telangana have offered to adopt one village in the district as part of the Indian Medical Association's "Aao Gaon Chale" social project to contribute to the villagers' access to high-quality healthcare. Under the campaign, a doctor would adopt a village and, in collaboration with elected leaders and government officials, and hold medical clinics and educational programmes. Villagers will also receive total medical care in addition to health awareness programmes.

Dr B.N. Rao, the state president of the IMA, expressed his hope that the Karimnagar IMA would become a role model in the state in the execution of the village adoption programme. He added that they had established a committee of public health and community service headed by Dr Ranga Reddy and Dr Aleem, Dr Kishan, and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi as its members, reported The Hindu.

Know More About 'Aao Gaon Chale'

The 'Aao Gaon Chale' dream initiative of the Indian Medical Association was formally introduced on August 8, 2004, in the Gujarat village of Lakhvad. Since then, this project has received significant attention from all IMA's State branches. Based on need assessments, community demands, and cross-sectoral relationships, local departments have also adopted villages to increase the reach of their interventions.

The project's objective is to improve village health conditions holistically using existing infrastructure while fostering inter-sectoral coordination and networking with the help of the IMA, the public sector health delivery system, and the native communities.

Through ten workshops in 2004, the IMA UNICEF project trained medical professionals from Haryana, Punjab, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Kanpur, Guwahati, Calcutta, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. According to Indian Medical Association, more than 1040 villages have been adopted by different States and Branches. Forms for village adoption are awaited, as are monthly activity reports for some branches. Through this project, more than 20 lac people have already benefited.

