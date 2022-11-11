All section
IMA Stands In Solidarity With Haryana Medicos, Condemns Government For Bond Policy

Education
IMA Stands In Solidarity With Haryana Medicos, Condemns Government For Bond Policy

Haryana,  11 Nov 2022 12:30 AM GMT

The Haryana government stated it would finance the education loan of medical students if they agreed to join the government hospital after graduation and serve for seven years. The medicos, agitated with such an agreement, decided to protest.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) extended its support to the protesting medical students in Haryana and condemned the state government for using force against the protestors on November 8.

"IMA HQs stands with the protesting Doctors of Haryana and denounces the state's harshness and oppressive actions." IMA in a press release shared on their Twitter handle.


Why Are Haryana Medicos Protesting?

The Haryana government had ordered the medical students to pay ten lakh rupees annually as a bond for admission for four and half years to the government medical colleges. This was to increase the number of doctors in government hospitals.

After widespread dissent and protest, on November 2, the Haryana government scrapped the annual bond payment and asked the students to enter into a bond cum loan agreement with the college and the concerned bank.

The government said it would finance the loan if the students agreed to join the government hospital after graduation and serve for seven years. The medicos, agitated with the bond agreement, decided to protest, reports The New Indian Express.

The police forces used water cannons on the protesting students to stop the protest on November 5, reported Times Now. "Students became a victim of barbaric police action where female doctors were manhandled, detained by the state police and the gathering was showered with water cannons on a cold night", IMA stated.

The Black Ribbon Protest

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India (FORDA) agitated against the Haryana Government's move with a nationwide black ribbon protest on November 7. Doctors from different parts of the country wore a black ribbon at work to signify solidarity with the protesting medical students.

"This incident will not only bring down the morale of the doctors in the state in particular and the country in general, but will also widen the gap between the doctors and the Government", FORDA said in a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Also Read: 'Don't Use & Throw Us': Nagaland Nurses Appointed During Pandemic Launch Indefinite Strike, Demand Regularisation

